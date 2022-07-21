DMI Recognized Nationally as a Top Workplace in Technology

BETHESDA, Md., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DMI, a global digital transformation solutions company, today announced it has has earned a 2022 Top Workplaces National Industry Award in Technology issued by Energage . This is a follow up to the 2022 Top Workplaces USA, a distinction the company garnered in February.

The awards spotlight organizations nationwide for their dedication to employee empowerment, culture and innovation. The program is based on Energage's anonymous, research-backed, employee engagement survey, evaluating workplace engagement and satisfaction. To participate, companies must receive more than 50 percent engagement on the survey and have more than 150 total employees.

This marks the fourth award for workplace culture DMI has received in 2022. DMI has earned top workplace awards and recognition in other geographic locations in the U.S. and across the globe as well as being recognized as a top Remote workplace employer. In addition, the company has received multiple Culture Excellence recognitions for Leadership, Innovation, Work-Life Flexibility, and Purpose & Values.

Jay Sunny Bajaj, CEO and Founder, DMI, said: "While we seek to always make sure our customers are well-served, we place that same value on our people, who are on the front lines of developing the successful relationships that allow us to continue to innovate. Whether it's through our extensive benefits, training, career flexibility, or global growth opportunities, we aim to support each individual's total well-being while empowering them to take their lives and careers to new places. We're honored to receive this recognition and consider it a testament to our company values."

