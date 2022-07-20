BD Earns Recognition as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion

Top Score on Disability Equality Index Demonstrates Progress in Removing Barriers and Creating Employment Opportunities for People with Disabilities

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today was recognized as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion for the fourth consecutive year.

BD earned a perfect score on the 2022 Disability Equality Index (DEI), which is known as the world’s most comprehensive benchmarking tool to measure disability workplace inclusion. (PRNewswire)

BD earned a perfect score on the 2022 Disability Equality Index (DEI), which is known as the world's most comprehensive benchmarking tool to measure disability workplace inclusion. The DEI was launched in 2015 by Disability:IN and The American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), and was created by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts and disability advocates. Now in its eighth year, the DEI recognized 415 corporations for their disability inclusion efforts based on measures including: culture and leadership, enterprise-wide access and employment practices, with 240 companies receiving a score of 100, including BD.

"Achieving our Purpose of advancing the world of health™, requires diversity of thought, various abilities and unique strengths," said Nicole Thompson, vice president of HR – Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Engagement at BD. "We welcome and empower people with differing perspectives and approaches to innovation and problem-solving and create an environment that allows them to speak up, contribute fully and be equitably rewarded for their contributions. Our collaboration with Disability:IN is critical in helping us accomplish our goals. We are honored to receive this award as a reflection of the work we have done to increase our score from 90 to 100, and the progress we continue to make in creating a healthy and impact-driven company powered by associates with diverse abilities."

One of the ways that BD drives disability inclusion is through its Limitless Associate Resource Group. Supported by BD Leadership Team members, it helps foster an environment of belonging that drives innovative thinking, eliminates obstacles, and implements inclusive workplace measures and resources that enables associates with disabilities to bring their full selves to work, participate meaningfully and have equal opportunities to advance their careers. In addition, BD Chairman, CEO and President Tom Polen further demonstrated our commitment to workplace inclusion by signing the "Are You In?" pledge created by Disability:IN.

"Disability inclusion is a rapidly expanding aspect of corporate culture, and it's gratifying to partner with 415 companies on the 2022 Disability Equality Index," said Jill Houghton, president and CEO of Disability:IN. "These top-scoring companies not only excel in disability inclusion, many are also adopting emerging trends and pioneering measures that can move the disability agenda from accommodation to inclusion and ultimately, genuine belonging."

This recognition demonstrates the company's ongoing progress in advancing its environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy – Together We Advance – and efforts to achieve its 2030+ goals for promoting a healthy workforce and communities. These goals encompass maintaining a healthy and thriving workforce that cultivates the company's culture of inclusion, safety, well-being, and contributes to community and company health. In addition to this accolade, BD recently celebrated the following recognitions:

To learn more about the inclusion, diversity and equity systems, processes and tools that drive action and accountability at BD, read the 2021 Global ID&E Report.

