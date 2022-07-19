State of Indiana and AT&T Collaborate on Plan to Deliver Fiber-Powered Broadband to Portions of Nine Indiana Counties

Plan calls for AT&T Fiber to help bridge digital divide through awards from Indiana's Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program

INDIANAPOLIS, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The state of Indiana and AT&T* are collaborating on a plan to bring a state-of-the-art fiber network to nearly 6,100 homes, businesses and farms in parts of nine Indiana counties. The $13 million project is contingent upon a final contract between the state of Indiana and AT&T.

The plan calls for AT&T to build fiber networks in parts of the following counties:

Bartholomew

Clinton

Grant

Hendricks

Johnson

Lawrence

Montgomery

Morgan

Putnam

Extensive design and engineering work will begin immediately following the execution of a final agreement between AT&T and the state.

"It's tremendous seeing how our Next Level Connections efforts are helping Hoosier families and business owners obtain access to high-speed, quality broadband," said Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who also serves as Indiana's Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Affairs. "This project would bring fiber-based internet to thousands who couldn't get it before, and we're grateful for AT&T's plans for these communities."

AT&T has extensive experience deploying fiber-optics across Indiana. In fact, hundreds of thousands of locations in the state have access to AT&T Fiber today. AT&T is also currently working with both Vanderburgh County and the City of Boonville to bring AT&T Fiber to those communities through public-private partnerships.

"We have a long history of connecting Hoosiers, and we're excited about this opportunity to continue to work with the state and these local communities on closing the digital divide," said Bill Soards, president, AT&T Indiana. "AT&T's fiber network is fast and reliable, and we look forward to helping build better futures for the businesses and people of Indiana."

AT&T Fiber is the fastest among major providers and offers symmetrical speeds of up to 5-Gigs on downloads and uploads.1 The faster speeds and increased bandwidth mean customers can connect multiple devices, stream multiple entertainment sources, quickly upload content to social media and experience ultra-low lag for pro-level gaming – all at the same time.

Residents and businesses can learn more about AT&T Fiber at att.com/fiber and can sign up to be notified when service will be available at their address at att.com/notifyme.

Affordable internet service is available for low-income households as part of AT&T's commitment to help close the digital divide. Access from AT&T offers low-cost broadband options, including free internet for eligible households when combined with federal benefits from the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP).2 After you confirm your ACP eligibility, call us at 866-986-0963 to discuss your options and order service. Be sure to have your National Verifier application ID handy when you call.

About AT&T in Indiana

From 2019-2021, AT&T invested more than $1 billion in its wireless and wireline networks in Indiana to expand coverage and improve connectivity in more communities. That investment has increased reliability, coverage and overall performance for residents and businesses. It's also improved critical communications services for Indiana's first responders using the FirstNet® network.

Becoming the Best Broadband Provider

We are on a mission to be the best broadband provider in America, whether you're at home, work or on the move. We do this by combining the most reliable 5G network3 with the fastest growing fiber internet in America4, so you have a seamless experience from a single provider. Becoming the best connectivity provider also means serving the critical mission of America's first responders. FirstNet®, Built with AT&T is the only purpose-built, nationwide wireless broadband communications platform dedicated to the public safety community.

FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks and service marks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

*About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

1 Limited availability in select areas. Fastest among major internet service providers, based on 5Gbps offering. Internet speed claims represent maximum wired network service capability speeds to the home and recommended setup. Actual customer speeds are not guaranteed. Single device wired speed maximum 4.7Gbps. For more information go to www.att.com/speed101

2 With Access from AT&T. 100Mbps speed or lower based on location.

3 Based on nationwide GWS drive test data. GWS conducts paid drive tests for AT&T and uses the data in its analysis. AT&T 5G requires compatible plan and device. 5G not available everywhere. Go to att.com/5Gforyou for details

4 Based on publicly-available data of net customer adds for major fiber providers over previous four quarters

© 2022 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T and the Globe logo are registered trademarks of AT&T Intellectual Property.

