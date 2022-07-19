Pennsylvania Fire Departments Receive Emergency Drinking Water from Anheuser-Busch and the National Volunteer Fire Council to Support Wildfire Relief Efforts

ST. LOUIS, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Anheuser-Busch is teaming up with the National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC) for the fourth consecutive year to donate emergency drinking water to volunteer fire departments nationwide, including more than 94,000 cans to 28 fire departments in Pennsylvania to help them be ready for 2022 wildfire season.

As wildfire season lengthens and increases in severity each year, clean drinking water remains essential in addressing firefighters' hydration needs – yet many volunteer departments struggle with limited budget and resources. The deliveries of emergency drinking water in Pennsylvania will help address this critical need.

"Everyone fundamentally understands that firefighters need water to do their jobs," said Pennsylvania Acting State Fire Commissioner Charles McGarvey. "But lost in that are the personal needs of the men and women keeping their neighbors and communities safe. Ensuring easy-access to this resource is one less thing our volunteers have to worry about and we thank Anheuser-Busch for partnering with NVFC to help ensure this."

This year's partnership between Anheuser-Busch and the NVFC will provide more than 1.5 million cans of emergency drinking water to nearly 450 volunteer fire departments across 46 states. It also marks a significant continuation of the brewer's 30-year-strong commitment to disaster relief and supporting local communities in times of need through its emergency drinking water program.

"Our emergency drinking water program is a tremendous source of pride for all of us at Anheuser-Busch as we are able to do our part to recognize and support the heroes who protect our communities from natural disasters," said Colleen Lucas, Vice President of Community Impact at Anheuser-Busch. "By leveraging our production and distribution capabilities as a force of good, we are honored to lend a hand to Pennsylvania's volunteer fire service and first responders across the country."

"Hydration is a vital component to firefighter health and safety, and an important part of keeping firefighters functioning at their best during response," said NVFC chair Steve Hirsch. "We appreciate Anheuser-Busch's ongoing commitment to support our volunteer boots-on-the-ground responders. This is an invaluable program that provides a critical resource to volunteer departments, so they can use their limited budgets on other necessities."

In Pennsylvania, the donations of emergency drinking water will be made to more than 28 volunteer fire departments including Fannett-Metal Fire & Ambulance Co., Wrightsville Volunteer Fire Department, New Baltimore & Area Fire Department, Alliance Fire and Rescue Services, Ringtown Valley Fire and Rescue, and Shenango Area Fire District.

Since 2019, Anheuser-Busch and its national network of independent wholesalers – including local partners, Brewery Products, Crescent Beer Distributor, Deblasio Beverage, Edwin H. Kleckner Inc., Erie Beer Co., Fuhrer Eagle Sales and Service, Northeast Eagle Distributors, Von's United Beverage Inc., Wilsbach Distributors, and Penn Beer Sales and Service – have partnered with the NVFC to donate more than 4.9 million cans of clean, safe drinking water to more than 960 fire departments across the country to support wildfire response needs.

"We are certainly proud to partner with Anheuser-Busch to facilitate the emergency drinking water program again this year," said Frank Sourbeer Jr., President, Wilsbach Distributors. "We hope that this year's donation to the South Newton Township Volunteer Fire Company provides some well-deserved support to our local heroes, and we look forward to participating in this excellent program for many years to come."

The donations of emergency drinking water are sourced from Anheuser-Busch's breweries in Cartersville, Georgia and Fort Collins, Colorado which periodically pause beer production to can emergency drinking water to support disaster relief efforts in partnership with the American Red Cross and the NVFC. Since the creation of its emergency drinking water program in 1988, Anheuser-Busch has donated more than 90 million cans of clean drinking water to U.S. communities affected by natural disasters and other crises.

Learn more about the Emergency Drinking Water for Wildland Firefighters Program at www.nvfc.org/water.

ABOUT ANHEUSER-BUSCH

At Anheuser-Busch, our purpose is to create a future with more cheers. We are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life's moments, dream big to move our industry forward, and make a meaningful impact in the world. We hope to build a future that everyone can celebrate, and everyone can share. For more than 160 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 19,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America's most loved beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL VOLUNTEER FIRE COUNCIL

The National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC) is the leading nonprofit membership association representing the interests of the volunteer fire, emergency medical, and rescue services. The NVFC serves as the voice of the volunteer in the national arena and provides critical advocacy, resources, programs, and education for first responders across the nation. Learn more at www.nvfc.org.

