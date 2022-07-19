CITY LEADERS CONVENE IN ST. PAUL TO FOCUS ON LESSONS LEARNED, STRATEGIES TO CLOSE THE RACIAL WEALTH AND INCOME GAPS IN CITIES ACROSS THE COUNTRY

Mayor Melvin Carter, and St. Paul-based McKnight Foundation CEO Tonya Allen to address attendees

ST. PAUL, Minn., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Living Cities, a philanthropic member collaborative of philanthropic foundations and financial institutions, announced today its convening of leadership representing 20-plus cities across the country to share lessons learned from responding to a once-in-a-century pandemic, economic challenges, and navigating a racial reckoning. The gathering will take place July 20-22.

Living Cities' Closing the Gaps Network is a multi-year initiative that brings together public sector leaders committed to imagining an anti-racist society and equitable-opportunity economy, and building it through the transformation of government policies, practices and operations.

"The dedicated public sector leaders in cities around the country have had a rough several years—and some might argue a rough several decades," said Living Cities President and CEO Joe Scantlebury. "We are excited to bring these leaders together for the first time in over two years to celebrate their hard work and give them opportunities to connect in person with people dealing with the same issues they are facing."

Convening attendees include members of city government, board members, philanthropic foundations and partners working to create more racially equitable outcomes — specifically around homeownership and business ownership opportunities.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter will be a keynote on the first night of the two-day gathering and share his perspective on how city governments are on the front lines of equity issues for the country.

"The pandemic exacerbated challenges too many of our families have faced for too long," said Saint Paul Mayor Melvin Carter. "That's why investing in our young people, families and workers is critical to ensuring no one is left behind as we rebuild from this global public health and economic crisis."

Also joining the convening is Tonya Allen, President and CEO of the McKnight Foundation, the Twin Cities-based institution and long-standing member of Living Cities.

"We're thrilled to host the Closing the Gap Network in Minneapolis-Saint Paul, where civic leaders are taking bold steps to transform our region from being the epicenter of racial injustice to the epicenter of racial opportunity," said McKnight President Tonya Allen. "For over 20 years, McKnight has partnered with Living Cities to create a more vibrant future for all Minnesotans – and closing racial wealth gaps is key to achieving that vision."

Award-winning author, historian and MacArthur Fellow Dr. Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor is also a keynote speaker, and will deliver a speech at Thursday's luncheon. Taylor writes and speaks extensively on Black politics, social movements and racial inequity in the United States.

About Living Cities

Founded in 1991, Living Cities is a collaborative of the world's largest foundations and financial institutions. The organization fosters transformational relationships across sectors to connect those who are willing to do the hard work of closing racial income and wealth gaps. Living Cities partners with cross-sector leaders in cities across the country to imagine and create an America in which all people are economically secure, building wealth and living abundant, dignified and connected lives. To learn more about Living Cities and its member institutions, visit LivingCities.org.

