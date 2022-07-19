American Veterans Group helps establish veteran employment initiative for Kansas City business

Grant to U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation's Hiring Our Heroes will help connect veterans to employment opportunities with Custom Truck One Source

MELVILLE, N.Y., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Veterans Group (AVG), a social impact investment bank and Wall Street's first and only public benefit corporation, has helped establish an initiative to support veterans in connecting with long-term career opportunities with a leading Kansas City, Mo., employer.

Leveraging its growing philanthropic relationship with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation's Hiring Our Heroes program, AVG has donated funds to support Hiring Our Heroes in preparing military service members and their spouses for the transition to civilian employment and connect with leading employers such as Custom Truck One Source (NYSE: CTOS). This is the latest in a series of donations in support of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation's premier programs to help veterans, transitioning service members, and military spouses find meaningful employment.

AVG's contribution to Hiring Our Heroes is facilitating a connection between Custom Truck One Source and Hiring Our Heroes programs and events. The company will have the opportunity to engage with active-duty service members and their spouses who are preparing to separate from military service to educate them about employment opportunities in the industry and region. Custom Truck One Source will focus on closing the talent gap in technical roles that leverage skills and experiences gained during military service. Hiring Our Heroes helps service members and their spouses transition to civilian careers from Fort Leavenworth, Fort Riley, and other military installations in the region.

"Making valuable connections between employers who want to hire veterans and the non-profit organizations that can make that happen is just another way we help create economic opportunity for U.S. military veterans," said Ben Biles, co-founder and CEO of American Veterans Group. "Bringing Custom Truck One Source and Hiring Our Heroes together seemed an obvious and mutually beneficial path for the company and for the veterans and military spouses they'll be supporting."

AVG is a rapidly growing investment banking firm that dedicates 25% of its earnings to help military veterans and their spouses find meaningful careers after completing their military service. The firm directs its philanthropic giving to communities where it and its clients do business. AVG served as a member of the underwriting team for a secondary stock offering that was initiated last year by Custom Truck One Source stockholders who were affiliated with Blackstone.

"Establishing this valuable recruitment pipeline is a win-win for the company and the veterans they seek to hire," said Eric Eversole, president of Hiring Our Heroes and vice president at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. "Working with Custom Truck One Source aligns perfectly with our mission to connect the military community with civilian companies to create economic opportunity and a strong and diversified workforce. Our thanks to American Veterans Group for their gift and for taking the initiative to connect us with Custom Truck One Source."

"Supporting veterans is a priority for our company, particularly because the skills many develop while in the military align well with the technical nature of our core business and product offerings," said Fred Ross, chief executive officer of Custom Truck One Source. "The connection AVG has made for us with Hiring Our Heroes provides us with an effective tool to recruit the most qualified candidates to our team and support the military community at large."

About American Veterans Group

American Veterans Group, PBC, is a military veteran-owned, social impact-focused broker dealer that delivers value to institutional clients while providing meaningful philanthropic support to the military veteran community. The company reinvests 25% of its earnings in national and local military veteran nonprofit organizations that provide worthy services and support to one of America's most vulnerable, at-risk populations. As Wall Street's only public benefit corporation, American Veterans Group empowers institutional clients to partner in its social mission while enabling them to remain focused on key business objectives and goals. To learn more about American Veterans Group, visit their website at www.americanvetsgroup.com.

About Hiring Our Heroes

Hiring Our Heroes (HOH) is a 501(c)(3) organization under the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. The non-profit launched in March 2011 as a nationwide initiative to help veterans, transitioning service members, and military spouses find meaningful employment. Working with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's vast network of state and local chambers and other strategic partners from the public, private and nonprofit sectors, Hiring Our Heroes has helped hundreds of thousands of veterans and military spouses find meaningful employment through its comprehensive training and hiring events, fellowship programs, and online tools. HOH programs and services are available in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, the District of Columbia, and on military installations around the world. For more information on programming and initiatives: HiringOurHeroes.org; @HiringOurHeroes on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) is the first true single-source provider of specialized truck and heavy equipment solutions, offering a vast rental fleet, new and used equipment sales, aftermarket parts and tooling supply, world-class service, customization and remanufacturing, in-house financing solutions and reliable liquidity of aged assets through our auction. Our equipment breadth, seasoned experts, and integrated network of locations across North America together deliver superior service and unmatched efficiency to our customers. Dig in at customtruck.com and keep up with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

