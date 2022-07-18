Ambow's One-Stop Integrated Intelligent Education Solutions Win Bids for Two College Projects

BEIJING, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. ("Ambow" or the "Company") (NYSE American: AMBO), a leading cross-border career educational and technology service provider, today announced that its succeeded in winning two tenders. The first successful tender concerns a project to upgrade the intelligent classroom solutions at Hulunbuir College, and the second involves the procurement of a new recording system for the Inner Mongolia University of Science and Technology, Baotou Medical College. Delivering its one-stop integrated intelligent education solutions, the Company will advance the institutions' intelligent education development.

Supported by an array of patented technologies and responding to dynamic market demand and new innovation, Ambow's one-stop intelligent education solution, combining teaching, learning and management, provides high-quality, cross-device and multi-situational live and recorded services. While meeting the diverse needs of different educational environments, the Company expanded its remote applications, facilitating users' effective response to crises, including the epidemic. In addition, it assisted colleges and universities in extending and developing their learning resources and space, promoted innovative lecture models, and optimized the teaching environment. Ambow solutions' continuous improvement will support its deeper integration within higher education and ensure its technology keeps driving important advances in the sector.

Dr. Jin Huang, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ambow, commented, "Colleges and universities are key venues for applying and developing intelligent education products. With substantial recognition from progressively more colleges and universities, we are more determined than ever to follow the path of technological innovation. Leveraging our experience accumulated over the past 20 years in the vocational education sector as well as our proprietary technologies, we'll further expand our business capabilities and share educational outcomes, deepening our commitment to provide educators and students across the nation with world-class educational resources and services."

About Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a leading national provider of educational and career enhancement services in China, offering high-quality, individualized services and products. With its extensive network of regional service hubs complemented by a dynamic proprietary learning platform and distributors, Ambow provides its services and products to students in 15 out of the 34 provinces and autonomous regions within China.

Follow us on Twitter: @Ambow_Education

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Ambow's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Ambow may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies, expansion plans, the expected growth of the content and application delivery services market, the Company's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with its customers, and the general economic and business conditions in the regions where the Company provides its solutions and services. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Ambow undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Tel: +86 10-6206-8000

The Piacente Group | Investor Relations

Tel: +1 212-481-2050 or +86 10-6508-0677

Email: ambow@tpg-ir.com

View original content:

SOURCE Ambow Education Holding Ltd.