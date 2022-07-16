Classaura Announces Labrada Products Class Action Settlement

SAN DIEGO, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A proposed settlement has been reached in the case of Woodard v. Labrada, a class action lawsuit. The proposed settlement establishes a $625,000 settlement fund.

On July 7, 2021, United States District Court for the Central District of California, Judge Jesus G. Bernal, preliminarily approved a settlement of a lawsuit between Labrada and California purchasers of Labrada's Green Coffee Bean Extract and Labrada Garcinia Cambogia. The class action claims that Labrada violated California's consumer protection laws with misleading marketing of these products. The defendant denies this, and the Court has made no decision on these issues. Rather than continue litigating the case in court, the two sides have agreed to a class action settlement.

The proposed settlement establishes a $625,000 settlement fund and eligible class members may be eligible for estimated cash payments of up to $5 for each product purchased up to a maximum of ten products if they have a proof of purchase, and with a maximum of four products if they have no proof of purchase.

You are a Class Member if you purchased, in California, the Labrada Green Coffee Bean Extract product and/or the Labrada Garcinia Cambogia product, for personal or household use and not for resale, during the time period between February 2, 2012 until July 15, 2022.

You have a choice of whether to stay in the Class and participate in the Settlement or not, and you must decide this now. If you stay in the Class, you will be legally bound by all orders and judgments of the Court, and you will not be able to sue, or continue to sue Labrada as part of any other lawsuit involving the same claims that are in this lawsuit. This is true even if you do nothing by not submitting a claim. You can exclude yourself from the class, in which case you get no settlement payment but keep the right to sue over these claims at your own expense. You can object to the settlement and tell the judge why you do not want the settlement to be approved.

You can file a claim to receive payment from the settlement fund at LabradaClassAction.com, as well as get more detailed information about this case, the settlement, and your options. If you need help, you can also ask questions by mail by writing to Labrada Products Class Action Settlement, c/o Classaura, 1718 Peachtree St NW #1080, Atlanta, GA 30309 or call 1-800-801-7097

Your rights and options – and the deadlines to exercise them – are only summarized in this press release. A Longform Notice describes, in full, how to file a claim, object, or exclude yourself, and provides other important information. For more information and to obtain a Longform Notice, claim form or other documents, visit LabradaClassAction.com.

