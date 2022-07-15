Ping An Co-CEO Jessica Tan: Diversity key to changing evolving Ping An's business models to serve 200 million+ in China

Ping An, one of the largest insurance companies in the world, transformed from traditional P&C insurance business to integrated financial service provider with ecosystems in financial services, healthcare, auto services, and smart city

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adopting new technologies and their associated cultures has been key to transforming Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (hereafter "Ping An" or the "Group", HKEx:2318; SSE:601318), said Jessica Tan, Ping An Co-CEO, speaking to Swiss business school video magazine I by IMD.

In the interview with IMD (International Institute for Management Development) Business School President Jean-François Manzoni, Ms. Tan said Ping An has become Asia's largest insurance company, with more than 223 million customers and 657 million internet users of its lifestyle services. The 34-year-old company sold US$110 billion of insurance premiums last year and has about 300,000 employees and half a million sales agents. Its market capitalization grew fivefold between 2007 and 2019, and currently hovers around US$120 billion to US$130 billion.

Headquartered in Shenzhen, China's leading technology hub, Ping An has also established itself as one of the country's leading digital innovators, especially in the areas of fintech, artificial intelligence and digital healthcare.

Ms. Tan said: "We aim to deliver what we call lifestyle and financial services to all our customers. The way that we think about this is financial services is not a product on its own. Financial services seek to serve a lifestyle need. We believe that financial services and lifestyle services are intertwined very clearly."

Ping An saw the need for integrating various services on a single platform and adopting new technologies, which required talents with different skill sets and backgrounds to join the company around ten years ago. Ms. Tan joined Ping An in 2013 as the company began its technology transformation. "When we started a lot of these tech businesses, we hired a lot of non-financial services folks," said Ms. Tan. "We started off with a very open and embracing culture."

Ms. Tan is Singaporean. "We've been three generations outside of China," she spoke of her own family. "There are lots of executives like myself. There are even executives in our top 100 executives who are even non-ethnic Chinese. We have Koreans, Americans … some of them do not even speak Chinese, they have the interpreters with them all along. We believe that people are what drives us.

"With diversity comes, as I'm sure you know, lots of different views, backgrounds, way of working," said Ms. Tan.

The technology and ecosystem businesses incubated by Ping An, such as OneConnect, Lufax, and Ping An Heath, contributed about RMB80 billion in revenues and about RMB15 billion in profits in 2021.

Today, Ping An's lifestyle services span financial services, such as wealth management and lending, healthcare including elderly home care service, automobile services, and smart city service.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An") strives to become a world-leading retail financial services group. With over 223 million retail customers and nearly 657 million internet users, Ping An is one of the largest financial services companies in the world. Ping An focuses on two over-arching domains of activity, "integrated finance" and "healthcare", covering the provision of financial and health care services through its integrated financial services platform and ecosystems in financial services, healthcare, auto services and smart city services. The "finance + technology" and "finance + ecosystem" strategies aim to provide customers and internet users with innovative and simple products and services using technology. As China's first joint stock insurance company, Ping An is committed to upholding the highest standards of corporate reporting and corporate governance. The Group is listed on the stock exchanges in Hong Kong and Shanghai. Ping An ranked 6th in the Forbes Global 2000 list in 2021 and ranked 16th in the Fortune Global 500 list in 2021.

