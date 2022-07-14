Gaming Innovation Group signs platform and managed services partnership with Aspers Group

ST JULIAN'S, Malta, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On 29 April 2022 Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) announced it had signed a head of terms agreement with a tier 1 retail operator in the UK. GiG has today formalised this a head of terms by signing a platform and managed services partnership agreement with UK based tier 1 retail operator, Aspers Group.

The deal with Aspers Group to supply its technology and services provides a strengthening of GiG's reputation as a trusted partner when leading the transformation for land based casinos into online.

The turnkey solution, powered by its leading technology and flexible architecture, includes the technical platform, fully managed services, frontend development, CRM and marketing, all powered by GiG's unique data and GiG Logic rules based products. GiG will provide the fully managed solution to operate the online casino as phase one with expansion into further verticals planned for the second phase of the partnership. Through GiG's comprehensive managed service solution, the complexity of digitally transforming a retail business to online is greatly reduced, as is the operator's cost of entry.

The contract is for a three year term, renewable thereafter. The business supported by GiG's services is anticipated to launch in Q4 2022, with an expected positive contribution from Q1 2023.

Since its launch in 2005, Aspers has been one of the fastest growing operators within the UK with a retail operation that includes casinos in London's Westfield Stratford City (one of the largest in the UK), Newcastle, Northampton and Milton Keynes.

The UK's online casino market is estimated to generate circa £4bn in GGR during 2022. Both GiG and Aspers will eagerly approach the market with a strong retail brand, quality of product, and focus on customer service within a safe gambling environment.

Richard Noble, Aspers CEO, said: "We are delighted to join forces with GIG to provide a first-class omni-channel solution for our guests and launch our own branded online site extending the Aspers casino experience to both online and retail customers. Through this new platform we will continue to prioritise safer gambling as this is at the heart of everything we do."

Richard Brown, CEO of GiG, said: "I am extremely excited to partner with Aspers, a prominent operator within the land based industry that shares our values on responsible gaming, CSR and passion about the power embracing digital transformation. We see great potential in the UK, particularly when we can harness 'brand equity' and the retail footprint that Aspers holds with our omni-channel solutions. We look forward to working closely with the Aspers team to maximise their potential through a successful digital transformation and anticipate that Aspers will become a significant and high value client for GiG.This type of deal is directly in our 'wheelhouse', helping land-based operators digitally transform and showcase our product in the UK market."

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)

Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To be the industry leading platform, sportbook and media provider delivering world class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers'. GiG's mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com

About Aspers

Aspers Group provides its customers with an exciting entertainment experience through innovation and providing a quality, integrated environment which exceeds expectations and is fully compliant with UK legislation. Aspers Group operates to the highest industry standards and have four casinos – Westfield Stratford City, Newcastle, Northampton and Milton Keynes. Its casino in Stratford is one of the largest in the UK and is a premier gaming destination that attracts a wide variety of guests. www.aspersgroup.co.uk

