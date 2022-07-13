ScholarPath Welcomes Jarvis Harris as Chief Customer Officer

ST PETERS, Mo., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ScholarPath, an education platform designed to help high school students pursue a future true to their talents and passions, has named Jarvis Harris as the organization's Chief Customer Officer (CCO). An important addition to the ScholarPath executive team, this new role will ensure customer satisfaction while focusing on customer onboarding, training, support, education, professional services, renewals and overall success.

ScholarPath has named Jarvis Harris as the organization’s Chief Customer Officer. Harris’ role will focus on customer onboarding, training, support, education, professional services, renewals and overall success. (PRNewswire)

Harris has more than 20 years of experience as a customer success and operations leader. He joins ScholarPath from the cloud-based people data analytics platform, Visier, where he held the position of Global VP of Customer Success & Consulting Services. Harris also has ample hands-on knowledge of leading customer success teams accountable for value, retention and growth across international territories for billion-dollar SaaS companies. He has also led and established technology groups and policies as a Chief Technology Officer for one of the nation's largest school districts.

"Jarvis' wealth of experience and expertise within the customer relations field is a skill set that will greatly support ScholarPath's mission to help as many students, schools, employers and recruiters as possible find their next steps and ideal candidates," said Doug Mitchell, co-founder and CEO of Scholarpath. "We strive to provide our customers with the best experience and service possible and look forward to the many positive contributions Jarvis will bestow upon our existing efforts."

ScholarPath is a transformational tool that helps students find their ideal career pathway and plan for life after high school. The platform connects students directly with colleges, employers and recruiters to identify their best next steps and find real opportunities.

"ScholarPath offers its customers an exceptional service that I fully stand behind and appreciate," said Harris. "I am honored to join this team and dedicate my time to providing our customers and partners with a high standard of service and support."

About ScholarPath

MyScholar's ScholarPath is a workforce development social network tool for high school students. By building an ecosystem for students, colleges, employers and the military, ScholarPath is changing how high school students plan their future and how high school talent is recruited. The organization helps high school students find their right path, whether that be college, the workforce, or the military. Founded by an experienced team of educators and technologists, ScholarPath launched in multiple St. Louis high schools during the 2020/2021 school year, in conjunction with area chambers of commerce, employers, unions and the military. To learn more about ScholarPath's mission, visit www.scholarpath.com.

ScholarPath welcomes Scott Morris as the company's new leadership consultant. Morris will be responsible for developing and strengthening the business processes and managing the day-to-day operations. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ScholarPath