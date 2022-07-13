PLEXIUM APPOINTS BRIAN WONG, M.D., PH.D., TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

SAN DIEGO, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plexium, Inc. (Plexium), a leading next-generation targeted protein degradation (TPD) company, today announced the appointment of Brian Wong as a member of its Board of Directors. Dr. Wong is a well-respected leader with more than two decades of experience in the biotechnology and large pharmaceutical sectors, including a track record of advancing more than 20 programs from discovery to late-stage clinical development and including through approval.

"We are very pleased to have such an accomplished executive and drug developer like Brian join our Board as we continue to advance our TPD pipeline toward the clinic and to patients in need," said Plexium President & CEO Percival Barretto-Ko. "His diverse background as an industry executive in both small and large companies, combined with his training as a physician-scientist, will provide us with valuable insights as we develop our platform, grow our pipeline and unlock the potential of our Targeted Protein Degradation capabilities to improve the lives of patients."

Dr. Wong currently serves as the President and CEO of RAPT Therapeutics, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in inflammatory diseases and oncology. Prior to RAPT, Dr. Wong served as Senior Vice President, Research, and Head of Immuno-Oncology at Five Prime Therapeutics and as Director in the Inflammation Disease Biology Area at Roche. While at Roche, he led the discovery and development of Roche's autoimmune disease portfolio, consisting of more than 20 biologics and small-molecule programs from discovery to late-stage clinical development and through approval. Prior to Roche, he held various leadership roles at Rigel Pharmaceuticals, where he identified and developed clinical candidates for allergic, autoimmune and respiratory disorders, including Tavalisse™. Dr. Wong received his M.D. from the Weill Cornell Medical College and his Ph.D. in Immunology from Rockefeller University.

"Plexium has tremendous potential to address the limitations of heterobifunctional degraders and cereblon IMiDs to create the next generation of Targeted Protein Degradation therapies," commented Dr. Wong. "In just a few short years, Plexium has executed on a thoughtful and purposeful strategy that I believe will build long-term value for all stakeholders, including patients and their families, making this a compelling opportunity and an exciting time to join the Board of Directors. I look forward to contributing to the Company's promising future as they advance novel TPD therapies toward the clinic."

About Plexium

Plexium is the premier, next-generation Targeted Protein Degradation (TPD) company seeking to discover a wide range of monovalent target protein degraders that address the limitations of heterobifunctional degraders and cereblon IMiDs. The company is powered by its proprietary drug discovery platform designed to identify novel small molecules that induce selective degradation of drug target proteins through E3 ligase mediated proteasomal degradation. From molecular glues to monovalent degraders, Plexium is advancing a pipeline of novel targeted protein degraders for the treatment of cancer, neurodegeneration, and other diseases. Due to its expertise in TPD, Plexium has entered into strategic collaborations with Amgen and AbbVie to discover and develop a wide range of new therapies from cancer to neurological diseases. Supported by high quality investors, Plexium is well positioned to transform medicine.

For more information, visit https://plexium.com/ and engage with us on LinkedIn.

