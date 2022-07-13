Myeloma Crowd Changes Its Name to HealthTree Foundation for Multiple Myeloma

HealthTree Continues Its Mission to Support Patients and Accelerate a Myeloma Cure

SALT LAKE CITY , July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The HealthTree Foundation, a patient-driven, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that empowers patients at each step of their disease journey, today announced a name change of its myeloma division from Myeloma Crowd to HealthTree Foundation for Multiple Myeloma. The website address will transition over time from www.myelomacrowd.org to www.healthtree.org/myeloma.

Myeloma Crowd launched in 2012 and in 2018 developed a remarkable patient data portal tool called HealthTree Cure Hub that could advance myeloma research in an innovative way. As the HealthTree Cure Hub is now over 10,000 members strong, uniting the product and foundation names will simplify the Foundation's services. The same founders, staff and programs will continue the HealthTree Foundation's work.

The name change includes new names for individual patient support programs including:

HealthTree News for Multiple Myeloma (formerly Myeloma Crowd – myeloma news in patient-friendly terms

HealthTree Coach for Multiple Myeloma (formerly Myeloma Coach) – experienced patients or caregivers who provide one-on-one support

HealthTree Podcast for Multiple Myeloma (formerly Myeloma Crowd Radio) – podcast episodes with multiple myeloma experts

HealthTree Round Tables for Multiple Myeloma (formerly Myeloma Crowd Round Tables) – live meetings with myeloma experts

HealthTree Community Events for Myeloma (formerly Myeloma Crowd Community) – topic and geographic chapters with monthly webinars

HealthTree Moves (formerly Muscles for Myeloma) – a fitness app and fitness events to keep us healthy

Existing programs with the HealthTree name will continue including:

HealthTree University for Multiple Myeloma – the only comprehensive curriculum taught by over 150 multiple myeloma experts with hundreds of lessons

HealthTree Cure Hub for Multiple Myeloma – a myeloma patient data platform helping patients navigate their care and contribute to myeloma research

Black Myeloma Health.org by HealthTree – black patient navigators and a new website for Black patients and caregivers

HealthTree Myeloma Specialist Directory – a way for patients to find a myeloma specialist

Founder Jenny Ahlstrom said, "We remain committed to our goal to advance a myeloma cure. We are still driving towards that cure for myeloma patients as the HealthTree Foundation for Multiple Myeloma."

HealthTree resources are free to patients. For more information, visit www.healthtree.org.

About The HealthTree Foundation for Multiple Myeloma

The HealthTree Foundation is a patient-driven, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that empowers patients at each step of their disease journey. Jennifer Ahlstrom and her husband Paul founded the HealthTree Foundation which now has divisions for multiple myeloma and AML providing patient education, advocacy and research initiatives.

