Kahua Sustainability App Helps GSA Projects Save Energy and Money

ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahua, a leading provider of capital planning software and construction project management information systems (PMIS), announced the launch of its Sustainability app. This app was designed specifically to help the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) construct and manage high-performance workspaces for federal agencies. GSA is currently implementing the Sustainability app across its project inventory.

GSA acquires space for federal agencies through new construction and leasing, oversees the operation of more than 1,800 government-owned buildings, leases space in 6,500 buildings, and maintains nearly 370 million square feet of workspace for 1.1 million federal employees. GSA selected Kahua's enterprise-wide project management information system to increase project team productivity, promote collaboration for more effective delivery practices, and improve project and program outcomes.

The Kahua Sustainability app helps efficiently track projects' anticipated reductions in climate-changing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and their diversion of construction and demolition waste from landfills. This app also systematically tracks nationwide projects' scopes, goals (including energy performance and LEED certification), and compliance with environmental laws and Executive Orders.

On the information technology side, GSA's implementation of the app promotes efficiency and reduces overhead by consolidating four software tools into one, including a custom Salesforce-based green building project info database that had been integrated into the agency's design and construction process.

Kahua's Sustainability app helps drive thoughtful design and construction decisions early in the project delivery lifecycle. This saves money while helping GSA deliver innovative space solutions that reduce costs and align federal workspaces with the fast-evolving needs of its tenant agencies.

"The Kahua sustainability app was able to consolidate four GSA systems into one, which will simplify the agency's processes and shorten the learning curve for its staff and contractors. The result will be better insight, more efficient buildings and solid value for U.S. taxpayers," said Kahua President Brian Moore.

Kahua is a leading provider of capital program and construction project management software . We are enabling innovation that is changing the way capital programs are planned and delivered. The world's leading construction organizations use Kahua's collaborative construction management solutions to improve efficiency, lower costs, and reduce project risk throughout the lifecycle of their capital programs. Our purpose-built solutions for owners, program managers, and contractors enable rapid implementation that minimizes time-to-value and enhances user adoption. And with the industry's only low-code application platform, our customers can easily customize existing Kahua apps or even build their own new apps to run their businesses at peak efficiency today and rapidly adapt as business conditions dictate. To learn more, visit us here .

