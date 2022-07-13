Aleph Group, Inc announces minority investment in Mediam Group: Google's official media representative in Central America

MIAMI, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aleph Group, Inc, a leading global enabler of digital advertising in emerging countries, announces a minority investment in Mediam Group, the first official Google Media Representative globally.

Aleph is acquiring a minority share of Mediam Group. With the addition of Google's ad products to the comprehensive solutions Aleph provides to over 15,500 global and local advertisers, this strategic investment further strengthens the global reach of Aleph - Now active in 90+ markets and operating 50+ offices across 4 continents for over 30 of the leading digital platforms.

"Mediam's purpose is to work together with agencies and advertisers to develop and accelerate the digital ecosystem in the region as The Google Representative. Becoming part of Aleph's family is the right step to take Mediam to new heights, leveraging its global scale, vast expertise and strong leaders, who we've known for many years." said Alberto Alvarez, CEO, Mediam Group.

Mediam founded by LDM Holding in 2021, supports hundreds of advertisers with dedicated, experienced and local teams in Panama, Guatemala and Costa Rica to optimize their ads accounts across Google Products (Search, YouTube, Display, DV360).

"The investment in Mediam marks another milestone for Aleph. Historically, Aleph has strong roots in the LATAM region through its brand IMS, (Internet Media Services) and by adding Mediam, we deliver on the key promise of Aleph, to provide access to advertising and digital education across the world and Central America." says Gastón Taratuta, CEO of Aleph.

About Aleph Group, Inc

Aleph is a leading global enabler of digital advertising connecting thousands of advertisers in emerging countries with the world's leading digital platforms.

Aleph represents the world's leading platforms in 90+ markets across the globe where they don't have a physical presence, enabling platforms like Twitter, Meta, Snapchat, and nearly 30+ others to expand into new markets and enabling advertisers to take full advantage of the platforms' advertising capabilities. Through these long-lasting partnerships, Aleph creates the opportunity for all people and businesses to advertise at a local and global level without limits.

Find out more: alephholding.com or elyse@alephholding.com

