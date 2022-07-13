Acadian Announces Systematic Credit Initiative

Firm brings on pioneer in the space to launch new capability

BOSTON, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acadian Asset Management announced plans to introduce a systematic credit capability to serve clients' growing demand and has hired Scott Richardson as Director, Systematic Credit to lead this effort.

Mr. Richardson will build out and lead a team of portfolio managers, researchers, traders, and support personnel focused on this new initiative, with plans to seed the first strategies in 2023. This work will initially focus on corporate credit-based strategies including high yield corporate, investment grade corporate, and credit long-short. Said Chief Investment Officer Brendan Bradley, "We believe these fixed income strategies most closely resemble the equity strategies we manage today and will benefit from our existing expertise in data analysis, signal construction, and trading."

He added, "Scott has had a stellar professional and academic career focused on systematic investing. We have long been familiar with his published research, and we are thrilled to have him on the team contributing directly to our work."

Mr. Richardson has over 15 years of experience in leading both systematic equity and credit investing at BGI/BlackRock and AQR. He has over 25 years of experience in academia at various top-tier institutions, most recently at the London Business School.

Acadian cited changing bond market dynamics (including increases in electronic bond trading and data availability), alignment with their core capabilities, and investor demand as the primary drivers behind their strategy to enter systematic credit. Said Chief Executive Officer Ross Dowd, "We believe incremental investment in our research and resources towards credit will provide differentiated fixed income strategies for our clients. We continue to see investor demand for systematic strategies offering consistent returns paired with clarity around return drivers."

Mr. Richardson previously worked as a researcher and portfolio manager at AQR, with a focus on credit and fixed income markets, and has held senior positions at BlackRock (Barclays Global Investors), including head of Europe Equity Research and Head of Global Credit Research. He is also a Professor at London Business School, where he teaches M.B.A. and Ph.D. classes. Scott began his career as an Assistant Professor at the University of Pennsylvania. He is an editor of the Review of Accounting Studies and has published extensively in leading academic and practitioner journals. In 2009, he won the Notable Contribution to Accounting award for his work on earnings quality and accruals. Scott earned a B.Ec. with first-class honors from the University of Sydney and a Ph.D. in Business Administration from the University of Michigan.

Acadian Asset Management LLC invests on behalf of pension funds, endowments, governments, foundations and other institutional investors, with US$109.4 billion in assets under management globally, as of 31 March 2022. The firm uses an innovative array of disciplined, systematic investment techniques across stock-specific, macro, and peer forecasting models. Acadian offers systematic macro, ESG, alternative alpha, managed volatility, and long-only strategies, including emerging markets, small-cap, and international equity. Acadian has affiliated offices in London, Sydney, and Singapore.

Media Contact:

Kayce D'Onofrio

646-818-9247

kdonofrio@prosek.com

View original content:

SOURCE Acadian Asset Management LLC