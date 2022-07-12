Two New Studies Reveal Significant Gains in Student Performance with Imagine Math

Students Using Imagine Math Show Higher Scores and Proficiency Levels

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine Learning, the largest provider of digital curriculum solutions in the U.S., serving 15 million students in more than half the school districts nationwide, today announced the results of two new studies revealing that elementary and middle school students who used Imagine Math demonstrated significant academic gains on standardized assessments. The studies took place in schools across Texas, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina during the 2020-21 school year.

Students are making great strides through the use of Imagine Math's adaptive, personalized learning solutions.

"As we continue to collaborate with districts, the results of these studies reveal what the future of learning can look like when the power of digital learning is harnessed to support educators," said Jeff Pendleton, SVP and General Manager of Supplemental and Intervention for Imagine Learning. "Students are making great strides through the use of our adaptive, personalized learning solutions and we're delighted to see Imagine Math accelerating learning and igniting breakthroughs."

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE STUDIES

Texas implemented Imagine Math with students in Grades 1-9. Imagine Learning obtained and analyzed Renaissance Star Math ® test scores from more than 16,000 Imagine Math students and from a comparison group of students who were matched on their Fall 2020 Renaissance Star Math scaled score, race/ethnicity, and gender. Proficient on the Renaissance Star Math assessment was greater than that of the matched non-user group. During the 2020-21 academic year, a public school district inimplemented Imagine Math with students in Grades 1-9. Imagine Learning obtained and analyzed Renaissance Star Mathtest scores from more than 16,000 Imagine Math students and from a comparison group of students who were matched on their Fall 2020 Renaissance Star Math scaled score, race/ethnicity, and gender. Findings from the study show that after one year using Imagine Math, students demonstrated significantly greater gains on the Renaissance Star Math assessment than their nonparticipating peers. Additionally, the percentage of Imagine Math students reachingon the Renaissance Star Math assessment was greater than that of the matched non-user group.

Florida , North Carolina , and South Carolina . Imagine Learning analyzed Fall 2020 to Spring 2021 NWEA MAP Growth Math data among those Imagine Math students compared to a statistically matched group of 3,068 program non-users who were demographically and academically similar. Overall, During the 2020-21 academic year, a national network of charter schools implemented Imagine Math with 3,048 students in, and. Imagine Learning analyzed Fall 2020 to Spring 2021 NWEA MAP Growth Math data among those Imagine Math students compared to a statistically matched group of 3,068 program non-users who were demographically and academically similar. Overall, findings from the study showed that the students who used Imagine Math demonstrated a significantly greater growth rate from Fall 2020 to Spring 2021 than non-users.

Imagine Math combines a rich curriculum with fun, adaptive digital experiences to help students become confident math learners. Ideal as a supplement to standards-based PreK—Geometry core instruction, its two age-appropriate learning environments are designed for student engagement. In grades PreK-2, Imagine Math is designed to inspire a lifelong love of mathematics and is fully available in both English and Spanish. The program immerses early learners in an engaging storybook context that seamlessly teaches young students to see mathematics in their everyday world. In Grades 3 and above, students are invited to a meaningful exploration of mathematical understanding. Rigorous, standards-rich content adapts to the unique needs of each learner to develop essential foundations and conceptual understanding they need to achieve grade-level mastery. Unique to Imagine Math, point-of-need access to live instruction by certified, bilingual math educators is available to make deep learning beyond the bell a reality. More information is available at imaginelearning.com/imagine-math.

About Imagine Learning

Imagine Learning is a PreK–12 digital learning solutions company that ignites learning breakthroughs by designing forward-thinking solutions at the intersection of people, curricula, and technology to drive student growth. Imagine Learning serves more than 15 million students and partners with more than half the school districts nationwide. Imagine Learning's flagship products include Imagine Edgenuity®, online courseware and virtual school services solutions; supplemental and intervention solutions for literacy, language, mathematics, robotics, and coding; and high-quality, digital-first core curriculum, including Illustrative Mathematics®, EL Education®, and Odell Education®—all on the Imagine Learning Classroom—and Twig Science®. Read more about Imagine Learning's digital solutions at imaginelearning.com.

