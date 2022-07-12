The Sales Enablement Software That Will Help Sales Managers Close Deals This Year, According to SoftwareReviews' User Data

TORONTO, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its Sales Enablement Emotional Footprint with six top software providers identified as Champions.

Buyers' mindsets are constantly evolving. With rapidly shifting market trends, sales representatives must be increasingly adaptive and prepared with solutions that meet prospects' current needs. This is why Sales Enablement software is critical. The software is responsible for providing organizations' sales teams with a repository for marketing collateral and sales playbooks. These software-managed tools and resources help sales representatives find the right content, send it to prospects, and track buyer engagement, which closes more deals more efficiently.

Traditionally, sales enablement focused on CRM strategies. However, in 2022, sales enablement is based in AI and automation to effectively complete a sales cycle. This system includes a robust marketing automation solution and pitch automation to target specific clients.

SoftwareReviews has identified the top Sales Enablement software providers organizations should consider this year. The results are based on verified survey data collected from end-user reviews. These providers recognized as 2022 Champions have received high scores on SoftwareReviews' Emotional Footprint.

The Net Emotional Footprint (NEF) of each software provider is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings across the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, strategy, and innovation. The NEF is a powerful indicator of overall user sentiment toward the provider and its product from the software user's point of view.

The 2022 Sales Enablement Software Champions are as follows:

SoftwareReviews' comprehensive software reviews provide the most accurate and detailed view of a complicated and ever-changing market. The data comes from real users who use the software day in and day out and IT professionals who have worked with it intimately through procurement, implementation, and maintenance.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market. By collecting customer experience data from business and IT professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

