Rocksbox® Launches a Bridal Jewelry Rental Membership

Bridal by Rocksbox will offer an extended collection of exclusive and designer brands curated for all wedding events

SAN FRANCISCO, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocksbox is thrilled to announce the addition of their first bridal and occasion subscription service, Bridal by Rocksbox. Specifically curated for the many events that come with a wedding, this membership offers Rocksbox's gorgeous array of statement, demi-fine and everyday jewelry plus additional elevated pieces from exclusive and designer brands such as Kendra Scott, Kate Spade New York, Lele Sadoughi, and more. From the engagement party and bridal shower to the reception and honeymoon, the bridal membership is designed to ease the process of accessorizing every wedding event leading up to, during, and after the big day by putting the latest in jewelry fashion at the member's fingertips!

"Jewelry plays such an important role in all the major milestones and events in our lives, allowing people to express themselves and feel confident. Launching Bridal by Rocksbox was a natural expansion for us to create a membership that helps brides and wedding party members feel empowered and beautiful in the accessories they choose," says Allison Vigil, President of Rocksbox. "We've hand-selected Bridal by Rocksbox's inspiring collection of designer jewelry to create the perfect solution to be stylish and confident for every occasion."

The Bridal by Rocksbox assortment gives members the opportunity to experiment with new pieces prior to the big day or simply rent styles to wear for all the festivities. Members can browse through a variety of trending and classic earrings, necklaces, bracelets, rings, and hair accessories to create a three-piece set that best matches their personal style for each occasion. Similar to the original Rocksbox subscription, the bridal box allows members to rent their set for as long as they like until they return it for a new selection. The Bridal by Rocksbox assortment will be refreshed regularly to ensure members have access to all the latest trends.

Beginning today, Bridal by Rocksbox will be available for the monthly cost of $35 with each set valued at up to $350! It's the perfect gift for yourself and your wedding party for all the occasions leading up to your big day. Rocksbox doubles as a try-before-you-buy-service for those who fall in love with a piece and wish to purchase it. They can use their $35 monthly shopping credit at a member-exclusive discounted price. Styles range from $70-$200 across all brands. For more information, please visit rocksbox.com/bridal.

Rocksbox was founded in 2012 with the mission to inspire self-love and transform the way customers discover and buy jewelry. Rocksbox is a membership-based jewelry rental and try-before-you-buy service offering members the opportunity to borrow from an unlimited assortment of high-quality jewelry, with access to exclusive styles and top looks from designer brands. Rocksbox is a proud member of Signet Jewelers Limited brands. www.rocksbox.com

The KENDRA SCOTT, KATE SPADE NEW YORK, and LELE SADOUGHI trademarks are registered trademarks of their respective owners.

