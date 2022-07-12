M2GEN Expands World-Class Executive Leadership Team; Appoints Melissa Honour, MPH, as Chief Product Officer

- Honour's combined expertise in product management and strategy uniquely positions her to lead M2GEN's next growth phase as an oncology digital healthcare platform company focused on customer-centric innovation.

TAMPA, Fla., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M2GEN, a bioinformatics company accelerating discoveries in oncology research through industry-leading data and analytics, today announced the appointment of Melissa Honour, MPH, to its executive leadership team as Chief Product Officer. In this position, Honour will be responsible for accelerating the value of M2GEN's oncology discovery data products, tools and services for research and industry partners by expanding the company's product management functions, including product strategy, product design, and product management operations.

The addition of Honour to the executive leadership team further strengthens M2GEN's commitment to delivering differentiated analytics solutions for oncology research by attracting and developing world-class talent, and builds upon the significant investment in the organization from Clayton, Dubilier & Rice in 2021.

"We are delighted to have Melissa join our team as Chief Product Officer," said Jim Gabriele, President and Chief Executive Officer of M2GEN. "Melissa is an accomplished product management executive who has focused her career on building high-performing product teams at the intersection of data, technology and healthcare. She joins a strong executive leadership team that is fully prepared to drive continued impact for patients and success for M2GEN," said Gabriele.

M2GEN remains focused on its purpose to transform patient outcomes by delivering data products, solutions and services that drive breakthrough scientific research and drug discovery through precision medicine. "Melissa's addition is a key step in the continued advancement of our strategic growth plan, bringing extensive product design and development capabilities that will benefit our partners and patients," said Gabriele. "Melissa's experience will also enable us to take full advantage of the world-class life sciences technology platform we are building in collaboration with Microsoft."

"I am beyond thrilled to join the M2GEN team and take a leadership role in driving the company's product strategy and design," added Honour. "M2GEN's unique clinicogenomic data assets and synergy with its Oncology Research Information Exchange Network® (ORIEN®) provide a solid foundation that will enable us to quickly scale our products to optimize value for our research and provider partners on behalf of the patients we serve, ultimately connecting those patients to treatments tailored to the unique biology of their disease."

Honour is a tenacious and accomplished product management executive with a focus on building high-performing teams and driving commercial strategy with innovation, advanced analytics, and operational excellence. Most recently, she served as Vice President, Product management at Ontada, with responsibility for growing and managing its precision medicine and community oncology portfolio. In this role, she optimized value for both providers and life science customers by building a Product Management organization and roadmap centered on delivering the right information to the right person at the right time. She also expanded product offerings to increase the adoption of genomic ordering and access to results for research.

Honour has over 15 years of experience managing products that support provider care delivery, population health, and research. She holds a Bachelor of Science in health psychology from the University of South Florida, a Master of Public Health in epidemiology from the Boston School of Public Health, and a biomedical informatics graduate certificate from Oregon Health Science University.

About M2GEN

M2GEN is an oncology-focused bioinformatics solutions company advancing precision medicine and transforming cancer care through clinical and molecular data and analytics tools. The company's innovative dataset accelerates the discovery, development, and delivery of personalized therapies. M2GEN's Oncology Research Information Exchange Network® (ORIEN), an alliance of NCI-Designated cancer centers that gather de-identified and lifetime-consented clinical and genomic patient data for research purposes, enables a collaborative approach to the fight against cancer for patients today and tomorrow. M2GEN currently has more than 325,000 total consented patients across a network of 18 cancer centers in 10 states. Learn more at www.m2gen.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

