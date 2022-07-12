Inari Board of Directors Welcomes Solange Bullukian, Longtime Executive Finance Leader

A veteran of the life sciences, technology, and computing sectors, Bullukian specializes in support of high-growth organizations

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inari, the SEEDesign™ company, has appointed longtime executive finance and accounting leader Solange Bullukian to its board of directors.

In a career that has spanned both Fortune 500 and startup companies, Bullukian has extensive experience in the life sciences, technology, and computing industries.

"Solange has an impressive track record of successfully guiding domestic and global organizations through periods of high growth," said Michael Mack, Inari executive chair. "We look forward to benefiting from her knowledge and experience as Inari scales up to meet our bold objective to help build a more sustainable food system."

Bullukian is the founder and managing director of Scale2Growth, which specializes in supporting companies through periods of rapid expansion. She began her career as a financial analyst at Hewlett-Packard before rising to leadership roles at HP spinoff Agilent Technologies, including Chief Financial Officer of the company's Life Sciences Group and Chief Accounting Officer. She later joined synthetic DNA startup Twist Bioscience, where she oversaw a successful Series D fundraise, and currently serves as acting Chief Financial Officer at synthetic biology startup Sestina Bio. She also serves on the board of directors of Olink and Lumicks. Bullukian holds a master's degree in management with a major in entrepreneurship from the HEC Paris School of Management.

"I am both honored and delighted to work with a company with such an inspiring mission and vision as Inari's," Bullukian said. "Helping to guide a company through a period of rapid growth is always exciting, but this is all the more true when the organization is working to address unprecedented environmental challenges that are close to my heart."

Effective July 1, Bullukian's appointment brings the Inari board to nine members.

About Inari

Inari is embracing diversity to build a new, more sustainable food system using unsurpassed technology to unlock the full potential of seed. Through its SEEDesign™ platform, Inari unlocks new possibilities to bring step-change products to market. Founded by Flagship Pioneering in 2016, Inari is based in Cambridge, Mass., with additional sites in West Lafayette, Ind., and Ghent, Belgium. Inari is a growing team of more than 230 employees, leveraging AI and multiplex gene editing technology to meet the food system needs of the future. To learn more, visit Inari.com .

