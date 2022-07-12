Anna Ljungdahl, Rebecka Löthman Rydå and Renée Robinson Strömberg join Funnel as new members of the Board of Directors

STOCKHOLM, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Funnel, the no-code marketing data platform that helps marketers be truly data-driven, is pleased to announce the appointment of Anna Ljungdahl, Rebecka Löthman Rydå and Renée Robinson Strömberg as new board members of Funnel. Anna, Rebecka and Renée join with extensive experience from leading positions within tech, strategy, and business development.

"I am very pleased that Anna, Rebecka and Renée have accepted to join Funnel's Board of Directors. Bringing their expertise from scaling and investing in Swedish tech companies will be essential as Funnel prepares to become a public company. On the back of yet a successful year for Funnel, with continued growth and strong demand for our services, we look forward to working together to empower marketers worldwide", says Mikael Johnsson, Chairman of the Board at Funnel.

Anna Ljungdahl has deep expertise of tech investments and sustainability strategy from her nearly 20 years of experience in managerial roles within the banking and retail sector. She currently serves as Investment Director & Head of Sustainable Investments at Industrifonden. Prior to Industrifonden, Anna served as Head of Business Development at SEB Corporate Markets in Sweden.

Rebecka Löthman Rydå has previously served as Investment Director at Industrifonden where she was responsible for early-stage tech companies. She is currently the Investment Director at the Nordic venture fund Inventure, where she focuses on transformative companies, especially within software, blockchain, ML and data infrastructure.

Renée Robinson Strömberg has many years of experience in scaling companies in the tech and SaaS sector and is a former board member of the publicly traded, cloud-based company Sinch as well as the digital health platform company Doctrin. Renée founded and is still operational in the strategic consulting agency Shiny Thing, focused on helping Swedish technology companies grow to global market leaders.

The Funnel Board of Directors will comprise of (in alphabetical order):

Mikael Johnsson (Chairman)

Suranga Chandratillake

Lars Magnus Lindhe

Anna Ljungdahl

Rebecka Löthman Rydå

Renée Robinson Strömberg

Fredrik Skantze (CEO)

Alston Zecha

The appointment is effective as of June 30 2022.

For more information, please contact:

Per Made, CMO & Co-founder Funne

+46 (0) 734 332 500

pelle@funnel.io

https://funnel.io/

About Funnel

Funnel is the Data Platform that gives marketers business-ready data that makes sense. This means data that is clean, accurate, and always up to date. The company's mission is to help marketers to become more data-driven. Funnel today helps more than 1200 customers to grow their business - including digital leaders like Home Depot, Havas Media, and Samsung.

Funnel makes it easy to report marketing performance. It allows marketers to collect data from all platforms across the customer journey: advertising, analytics, and CRM, transform the data with recommended and customizable rules, explore it to find new insights, and send it to visualization apps or data warehouses. Real-time insights, whenever and wherever marketers need them. Read more on funnel.io.

