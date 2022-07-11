SVPGlobal Acquires Full Ownership of Deucalion Aviation

Enhances SVPGlobal's Aviation Platform with an Experienced Provider of Aircraft Management Services and Financial Solutions to World's Airlines and Aviation Investors

GREENWICH, Conn., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Value Partners, LLC and its affiliates ("SVPGlobal"), a global investment firm with over $18 billion of assets under management, today announced that funds managed by SVPGlobal have acquired full ownership of Deucalion Aviation Limited ("Deucalion"), an innovative global platform with world class aviation expertise and asset management services. SVPGlobal had owned 50% of Deucalion since June 2021.

Deucalion manages more than 180 aircraft on lease to over 80 airlines globally with clients including banks, investors, financiers and lessors. Led by Jon Skirrow and Stephan Sayre, Deucalion possesses a comprehensive aviation skillset with over 65 marketing, technical management, finance and origination professionals. The company is headquartered in London with additional offices in Europe, Asia and North America.

Stephan Sayre, Co-CEO & CIO of Deucalion, commented: "SVPGlobal has been a significant investor in aviation-related opportunities over the last 18 months, extending the firm's long track record of investing in the space. With this additional commitment, along with its complementary skills and capabilities, SVPGlobal provides Deucalion a very strong platform to further grow its franchise and customer base, particularly amidst a more challenging, near-term market."

John Brantl, Co-Head of SVPGlobal's European Investment Team, said: "Over the last 18 months, SVPGlobal has taken advantage of the dislocation in the aviation market by deploying over $2.5 billion in aircraft-related investments. With full ownership of Deucalion's top tier, full-service global aircraft management and investment platform, SVPGlobal's aircraft investment capabilities will be even further strengthened. We look forward to our continued partnership with the Deucalion team."

About SVPGlobal

Strategic Value Partners, LLC and its affiliates ("SVPGlobal") is a global investment firm that focuses on event-driven, special situations, private equity and financing opportunities. The firm uses a combination of sourcing, financial and operational expertise to unlock value in complex situations. Today SVPGlobal manages more than $18 billion in assets under management, and since inception, has invested almost $41 billion of capital, including approximately $17 billion in Europe. The firm, established by Victor Khosla in 2001, has approximately 145 employees, including approximately 65 investment professionals, across its main offices in Greenwich (CT), London and a presence in Tokyo. Learn more at www.SVPGlobal.com.

