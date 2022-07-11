The Pacific Financial Group Announces Organizational Changes, Elevates Next Wave of Executive Leadership

Self-Directed Brokerage Leader Streamlines its Focus with the Purpose to Optimize Operations and Accelerate Growth

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The Pacific Financial Group (TPFG), a wealth management innovator and leader in Self-Directed Brokerage Account Management (SDBA) today announced a reorganization of its Executive leadership team that will position the firm for continued success in the fast-growing group retirement space.

Key Leadership Changes

Co-CEOs Megan Meade and Nick Scalzo will shift their focus to TPFG's Board and take up the position of Board Co-Chairs. Chief Operations and Administrative Officer James Molloy will take on the role of Deputy Chair. Meade and Scalzo will lead new Strategic Partnership initiatives. Molloy will continue to oversee Finance, Human Resources, and Legal. Meade, Scalzo, and Molloy will continue to oversee the operations of TPFG Fintech affiliate RiskPro®.

Matt Hamilton remains President, overseeing Sales and Private Wealth. In addition, he will now oversee Operations and Compliance.

Cory Kendall has been appointed Chief Revenue Officer, and will lead the Sales, Marketing, and National Accounts teams. Cory was previously EVP, Sales Strategy for the last year and a half supporting TPFG and RiskPro sales efforts.

Jacob Brownfield is promoted to Chief Operations Officer. Jacob has supported TPFG in several phases of Operations growth within the last 3 years and will now lead both the Operations and IT departments.

Brooks Marston is appointed Executive Vice President, Private Wealth. Marston will now support the Serve and Protect Financial brand and other related Private Wealth initiatives.

All other Executive team positions will continue in their current roles.

"We are truly excited to elevate the next wave of senior leadership at TPFG", said Megan Meade. Nick Scalzo added, "Megan and I are fully confident in handing off day-to-day decision-making which allows us to dedicate our efforts on new strategic initiatives, setting broad policies, and overseeing major investment decisions."

Innovation Requires Transformation

The new leadership moves coincide with TPFG's continued digital transformation. That includes new cybersecurity measures, multiple additions to the firm's technology stack, and enhancements to the firm's flagship Strategy PLUS Model Portfolio program.

Wilshire, one of the well-known names in manager research, has been engaged to provide institutional quality oversight on 15 PFG co-branded funds which provide model delivery for five distinct Strategy PLUS model suites. Wilshire brings quantitative and qualitative expertise to help monitor market movements, structural shifts and future trends, and unforeseen potential risks.

TPFG technology affiliate RiskPro®, continues to provide enterprise level risk tolerance screening and "always on" surveillance for all TPFG funds and model portfolios.

About Pacific Financial Group

Founded in 1984, The Pacific Financial Group, Inc. (TPFG) is a SEC registered investment advisory firm and dynamic wealth management innovator that focuses on the group retirement space. The firm was an early pioneer in the evolution of Self-Directed Brokerage Account Management (SDBA) for 401(k), 403(b), and 457 plans. Strategy PLUS is the firm's flagship investment platform that offers a unique blend of choice, talent, and sophisticated modeling not found in traditional retirement plans.

The firm also offers Separately Managed Accounts, Core Retirement Optimization, and a Variable Annuity Program. See www.tpfg.com.

