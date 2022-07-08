TUP SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Tupperware Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 15, 2022

NEW YORK, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/tupperware-brands-corporation-loss-submission-form/?id=29615&from=4

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Tupperware between November 3, 2021 and May 3, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until August 15, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Tupperware Brands Corporation issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Tupperware was facing significant challenges in maintaining its earnings and sales performance; (ii) accordingly, Tupperware's full-year 2022 guidance was unrealistic and/or unsustainable; (iii) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a material negative impact on Tupperware's financial condition; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (212) 867-4490

F: (212) 537-5887

View original content:

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law