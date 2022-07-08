NICKELODEON UNLEASHES SPONGEBOB UNIVERSE, RUGRATS, TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK, MONSTER HIGH: THE MOVIE, AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER AND MORE AT COMIC-CON INTERNATIONAL: SAN DIEGO, JULY 21-24, 2022

NICKELODEON UNLEASHES SPONGEBOB UNIVERSE, RUGRATS, TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK, MONSTER HIGH: THE MOVIE, AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER AND MORE AT COMIC-CON INTERNATIONAL: SAN DIEGO, JULY 21-24, 2022

Globally Iconic Characters Come to Life as Nickelodeon Gives Fans an Immersive Experience at Booth and Panels, Showcasing SpongeBob SquarePants, Patrick Star, Tommy Pickles, Angelica Pickles, Bumblebee, Clawdeen Wolf, Avatar Aang and More

Share it: @Nickelodeon #NickSDCC

BURBANK, Calif., July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nickelodeon will invite fans to dive into an immersive experience at Comic-Con International: San Diego 2022, showcasing the depths of Bikini Bottom, imaginations of babies, a new generation of Transformers robots, the hallways of Monster High, the elements of Avatar and more. Headquartered at its 1,800 square-foot booth (#4113) on the convention center floor, Nickelodeon will celebrate fan-favorite characters and shows with one-of-a-kind panels, talent signings, activations, exclusive products and interactive design elements featuring: SpongeBob Universe (SpongeBob SquarePants and its two original spinoff series, The Patrick Star Show and the Paramount+ Original series, Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years), the Paramount+ Original series Rugrats and Transformers: EarthSpark, plus Monster High: The Movie, Avatar: The Last Airbender and more.

Nickelodeon Logo (PRNewswire)

Every day of the convention, Nickelodeon's booth will feature: a 16-foot-tall Bumblebee of Transformers: EarthSpark photo opportunity and AR experience; an immersive Monster High: The Movie activation, where fans can compete against the clock to match objects to lockers; an 8-foot-long underwater television from The Patrick Star Show that fans can step inside; a Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years photo opportunity; a Rugrats photo opportunity; an Avatar: The Last Airbender-themed retail area featuring a custom t-shirt station and one-of-a-kind, exclusive collectibles; costumed-character appearances; and autograph signings with the voice casts and producers from SpongeBob Universe, Rugrats, Transformers: EarthSpark and Avatar: Braving the Elements podcast.

Nickelodeon will present four panels: Nickelodeon's Rugrats: The Babies are Back!, an exclusive look at the all-new series; SpongeBob SquarePants: Dive into SpongeBob Universe!, a deep dive into the iconic franchise; Introducing Transformers: EarthSpark!, an insider event that celebrates a new take on the global franchise; and Avatar: Braving the Elements – LIVE!, a behind-the-scenes look at how Avatar was brought to life.

The following is the full rundown of Nickelodeon's activations:

PANELS

Nickelodeon's Rugrats : The Babies are Back!

Thursday, July 21 , 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. (Room: 6BCF): Hold on to your diapies, throw "Cynthia's Workout" on the stereo, and HALT! for Reptar – your favorite babies are back and better than ever! Join voice talent from the Paramount+ Original Series Rugrats, EG Daily (Tommy), Cheryl Chase (Angelica), and Charlet Chung (Kimi), along with executive producer Eryk Casemiro as they bust out of the playpen to give fans an exclusive look at behind-the-scenes art and sneak peeks of never-before-seen content, perform a live table-read, and provide answers to popular questions. A baby's gotta do what a baby's gotta do! Moderated by Jim Viscardi , Executive Editor, Comicbook.com.





SpongeBob SquarePants: Dive into SpongeBob Universe!

Thursday, July 21 , 3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. (Room: 6BCF): Put on your diving suit and get ready to delve deep into Nickelodeon's SpongeBob SquarePants and its two original spinoff series, The Patrick Star Show and the Paramount+ Original Series, Kamp Koral : SpongeBob's Under Years . Legendary voice talent from all three series-- Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Jill Talley (Karen, Squidina), Kate Higgins (Narlene), and Carlos Alazraqui (Nobby) —and executive producers Marc Ceccarelli and Vincent Waller will take fans on an undersea adventure to explore these iconic shows and characters and reveal what to expect next from SpongeBob and the denizens of Bikini Bottom. Moderated by Patrick Gomez , Editor-in-Chief, Entertainment Weekly .





Introducing Transformers: EarthSpark !

Friday, July 22 , 2:15 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. (Room: 6A): Autobots, Roll Out! Meet the next generation of heroes in the new original animated series, Transformers: EarthSpark. From Nickelodeon and Entertainment One, the all-new Paramount+ Original Series will showcase an insider event that celebrates a new take on the iconic global franchise with a behind-the-scenes look at art, casting, never-before-seen clips and a first time look at the Hasbro toyline inspired by the series. Featured panelists include all-new series voice talent-- Danny Pudi (Bumblebee), Kat Khavari (Twitch) and Zeno Robinson (Thrash)--along with co-executive producer Dale Malinowski and executive producer Ant Ward . Moderated by Mike Cecchini , Editor-in-Chief, Den of Geek.





Avatar: Braving the Elements – LIVE!

Friday, July 22 , 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. (Room: 6A): Ready to explore the amazing world of Avatar: The Last Airbender? Avatar: Braving the Elements, the official companion podcast co-produced by Nickelodeon and iHeartRadio, is back for season 2 and bringing you an episode live from San Diego Comic Con! Join hosts Janet Varney (the voice of Korra) and Dante Basco (the voice of Prince Zuko ), along with special guests, for a one-of-a-kind panel that takes you behind the scenes of how Avatar was brought to life like never before!

DAILY BOOTH ACTIVITY

Transformers: EarthSpark Photo Opportunity and AR Experience: Fans can take photos with fan-favorite Bumblebee and new characters Twitch, Thrash, Robby Malto and Mo Malto from the upcoming all-new series. Attendees can also scan different objects in the space with a QR code to make elements animate with sounds and lights.





Monster High: The Movie Experience: It's time to join in on the building anticipation for the upcoming live-action movie musical based on the iconic Monster High franchise about the children of famous monsters and creatures. Beneath the 22-foot tall clock tower, compete against the clock to match objects to lockers designed with each character in mind. Correctly place objects to their respective lockers before time runs out!





The Patrick Star Show Photo Opportunity: Step inside Patrick's underwater television set and snap a photo with the world's most famous sea star.





Kamp Koral : SpongeBob's Under Years Photo Opportunity: Gather around the campfire and take a photo with 10-year-old SpongeBob, best pal Patrick Star and camp counselor Squidward.





Rugrats Photo Opportunity: Take a selfie with the iconic babies--Tommy, Chuckie, Angelica, Susie, Kimi, Phil and Lil, and pet dog Spike--of Rugrats !





Customized T-Shirt Station: Fans can purchase a t-shirt from the retail shop and customize it on the spot with characters and art from their choice of 10 fan-favorite Nick shows: SpongeBob SquarePants, Kamp Koral : SpongeBob's Under Years, The Patrick Star Show, Rugrats, Big Nate, The Legend of Korra, Hey Arnold!, The Fairly OddParents, Rocket Power and The Wild Thornberrys .





Autograph Signings: Signing opportunities with SpongeBob Universe voice talent and producers, Rugrats voice talent, Transformers: EarthSpark voice talent and producers, and Avatar: Braving the Elements Janet Varney and Dante Basco .





Costumed-Character Appearances: SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star of SpongeBob SquarePants will make appearances at Nick's booth at select times during the convention.





Retail: Attendees can purchase Comic-Con exclusive figures and collectibles, t-shirts, pins and more.





Giveaways: Special giveaways and posters will be handed out throughout the convention.

Nickelodeon, now in its 43rd year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nickelodeon