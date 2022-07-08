Men's Innerwear Brand DAVID ARCHY Ranked Top 10 Men's Underwear Brands on Amazon US

The brand has entered the list for five consecutive years

NEW YORK, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DAVID ARCHY, a men's innerwear brand dedicated to first-class craftsmanship and premium quality in creating men's underwear and comfort wear that combines minimalist styles with supreme comfort, has been ranked in the Top 10 Men's Underwear Brands on Amazon in the United States for the fifth consecutive year. As Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner on July 12th and continues through July 13th, DAVID ARCHY is ready to give back to Amazon Prime members in the US with its premium products.

DAVID ARCHY Amazon Prime day (PRNewswire)

With the slogan "Details Make a Decent Man," the brand places a premium on detail and materials, creating unique designs with superior fit and quality to fulfill the different needs of its customers. Take its men's underwear series as an example, DAVID ARCHY has perfected every detail in terms of function, materials, and design. "As an ergonomic underwear expert, we strive for optimum comfort and non-sensation through ergonomic tailoring, as well as strict fabric selection and inspection. We design underwear full of masculine beauty, but even more important, for comfort," said Jimmy Xu, Design Director of DAVID ARCHY.

In addition, DAVID ARCHY employs cutting-edge technologies to ensure its products provide unrivaled odor protection and keep the skin constantly dry. The antibromic technology allows silver ions to adhere to the surface of the fabrics and unleash their elemental powers in the fight against odor-causing bacteria, while OsmoHive® technology, which is designed with a honeycomb duct inside the cloth and allows for quick moisture exhalation.

In terms of product quality control, DAVID ARCHY has been adhering to diversified testing standards that exceed the national requirement. The brand has a complete set of quality control processes and strict quality control procedures, with as many as 21 quality inspection procedures.

Along with Amazon shoppers' support and positive comments such as "excellent" and "worth buying", DAVID ARCHY's ultimate quest for comfort and attention to polishing product details to high standards has also ensured its sales. By 2022, DAVID ARCHY's sales had increased at a rate of more than 40% per year for four years in succession, and several of its products had been Amazon Best Sellers multiple times since 2016, making it one of the industry's benchmark brands.

DAVID ARCHY will participate in the Prime Day yearly sale on July 12th and 13th with a selection of popular products, such as Breathable Underwear made by Bamboo Rayon fibers, Ultra Soft Mesh Quick Dry Sports Underwear, Soft Comfy Bamboo Rayon Undershirts. More well-designed products that cover all the essentials and keep customers feel cool and comfortable are also available on DAVID ARCHY's Amazon store at https://amzn.to/3Il2Fzc

For more information, please visit https://davidarchy.com/

Or stay connected with DAVID ARCHY on social media:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/davidarchyclothing/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/davidarchyclothing/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DAVID ARCHY