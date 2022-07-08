Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGIO) f/k/a Limelight Networks, Inc. and Encourages Shareholders with Losses to Contact the Firm

Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:30 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

PHILADELPHIA, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it has commenced an investigation into Edgio, Inc. ("Edgio") (NASDAQ: EGIO), formerly known as Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW), on behalf of the Company's investors.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Edgio/Limelight issued false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts to its investors, thereby violating the securities laws and causing harm to the company's shareholders.

Edgio/Limelight shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email at abell@kaskelalaw.com, to receive additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options. To submit your information to the firm please visit:  https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/edgio-inc/. .

