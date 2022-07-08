After Record Setting Launch of Beyond Raw® Concept X, GNC Continues Innovation with New JOLLY RANCHER Grape

Available in powder and on-the-go formats, additions to Beyond Raw® LIT™ portfolio take flavor to new horizons

PITTSBURGH, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Raw® is back with a limited time pre-workout exclusively at GNC: JOLLY RANCHER Grape. With a loyal consumer base ravenous for new flavors to mix into their workout routines, GNC is delivering with Beyond Raw® LIT™ JOLLY RANCHER Grape which joins the ranks of fan-favorites Watermelon, Green Apple, and Blue Raspberry. Known to help athletes dominate in the gym like no other, Beyond Raw® LIT's™ ingredients have been scientifically proven to promote energy, focus, and increase muscle carnosine levels on both training and non-training days. And now, fitness fanatics can experience the Beyond Raw® way in another coveted, mouth-watering JOLLY RANCHER flavor.

Beyond Raw® LIT™ JOLLY RANCHER Grape (PRNewswire)

"We're excited to continue our partnership with The Hershey Company and introduce Beyond Raw® LIT™ JOLLY RANCHER Grape pre-workout powder and on-the-go to our consumers," said Kevin Maloberti, VP, Merchandising, GNC. "Beyond Raw fans are intense and loyal and they know our unmatched formula creates results. The launch of this new flavor partnership epitomizes our commitment to product innovation by showcasing formulations that taste great, bring fun into your workout, and help you Live Well."

Each serving of Beyond Raw® LIT™ pre-workout's includes clinically dosed ingredients like:

3g of L-Citrulline

3.2g of CarnoSyn ® beta-alanine

1.5g of micronized creatine

250mg of caffeine

1.5g of Nitrosigine ®

"Launching Beyond Raw® LIT™ JOLLY RANCHER Grape is another opportunity to bring our absurdly bold Jolly Rancher flavors to life beyond the candy aisle," said Ernie Savo, Senior Director, Global Licensing, The Hershey Company. "Our continued partnership with GNC allows us to create a new path for consumers to experience the mouthwatering Jolly Rancher flavors and are thrilled to add grape to the lineup."

The Beyond Raw® LIT™ JOLLY RANCHER Grape follows the launch of Beyond Raw® Concept X in May, a first-of-its-kind supplement transforming the industry and redefining what consumers can expect from a pre-workout including extreme energy, focus, pumps, strength, endurance, and muscle soreness support. Now, more than ever, Beyond Raw® is helping consumers Live Well without sacrificing taste, fun, or results.

About GNC

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high-quality, science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit and Live Well.

The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio. www.gnc.com .

(PRNewswire)

