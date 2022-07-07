BIOLASE ANNOUNCES PROMOTIONS OF KEY TEAM MEMBERS

LAKE FOREST, Calif., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, announced today the appointments of Jennifer Bright to Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") and Steven Sandor to Chief Operating Officer ("COO"). These promotions are effective immediately, and the positions will report to John Beaver, BIOLASE's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Bright has served as the company's Vice President of Finance since April 2021. Bright's responsibilities as CFO will include the functional areas of finance, accounting, investor relations, and assisting the executive management team in establishing long-range goals, strategies, plans and policies that drive positive results. Bright earned her Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration degree in accounting from the University of Washington in Seattle, Washington then began her career at PricewaterhouseCoopers and is an active Certified Public Accountant in California.

"Jennifer is a highly valuable financial professional who has demonstrated strong leadership across the breadth of our business," commented John Beaver. "I'm very excited to further leverage Jennifer's robust experience in corporate finance and accounting as we achieve BIOLASE's mission and execute on our long-term strategy."

"I look forward to serving as BIOLASE's CFO and collaborating with our talented teams across the company to drive our continued commercial success, engage with the investment community, and serve our customers, as well as the patients and families who benefit from improved dental care with the use of BIOLASE's advanced laser technology," said Jennifer Bright.

Sandor joined BIOLASE in early 2019 and has served in several impactful positions in our customer-facing organizations, most recently as the company's Senior Director of Commercial Operations and Service. Sandor has been instrumental in developing long-term strategic growth initiatives focused on leveraging talent, building robust commercial processes, and scalability. Sandor earned an Executive Master of Business Administration degree from Chapman University in Orange, California.

"Steven is a customer-focused sales and service leader who has demonstrated an exceptional ability to improve processes and drive results," commented John Beaver. "Reporting to Steven will be the company's sales, marketing, service, manufacturing, and distribution organizations. With Steven's guidance and the high-performing leaders and team members reporting to him, I am confident this structure will bring even stronger communication, collaboration, and alignment across these key functions, resulting in our continued commercial success. As part of this new structure, we will also increase our focus on the highly important Dental Service Organization (DSO) market."

"As COO, I am very excited to work with many strong BIOLASE leaders, as well as their teams, to leverage their strengths, insights, and experiences. I am confident that the combined effect of their talent, complementary business strategies and even greater collaboration will increase our capabilities and enable us to achieve higher levels of revenue, service, production, and, ultimately, market adoption of our laser technology. I look forward to our making BIOLASE lasers the gold standard of care in dentistry," said Sandor.

