School attendance, friendships and behavior can improve with school breakfast programs 

Kellogg Company announces ten $5,000 grants to school breakfast programs

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- School breakfast programs may provide students with benefits beyond nourishment, according to a review of recent research from Kellogg Company Fund. Already, around the world, breakfast programs are improving health and nutritional outcomes for children. In recent years, these programs have evolved to focus on helping improve education and social outcomes for students, their families and the wider community.

"For more than 20 years, Kellogg has supported breakfast programs that provide students with a nutritious breakfast, time to play with friends and, often, the academic support that helps to ensure they begin school ready to learn," said Stephanie Slingerland, Senior Director, Philanthropy and Social Impact, Kellogg Company.

Kellogg conducted a review of the latest research of breakfast programs in Australia, Canada, Germany, Guatemala, Ireland, India, Mexico, South Africa, Spain, the U.K. and U.S. The research confirms previously identified health, nutrition and cognitive effects of breakfast programs. Research also indicates that children who attend breakfast programs display fewer concerning behaviors," benefit from positive role modeling of "good behaviors," and attend school more frequently. The impact of these programs on the wider community also were explored, with positive early results:

School attendance, friendships and behavior improve. In one study, students who attended school breakfast programs over a period of time developed an improved quality of relationships with their friends and were at a reduced risk of victimization.

Especially where breakfast is eaten in the classroom, there is a great opportunity to role model positive behaviors. By eating breakfast together regularly, studies found increased connectedness among students and staff.

The research also found that the stigma associated with participation in school breakfast programs was reduced when all children attended the programs. Additionally, as has been shown repeatedly, eating a nutritious breakfast can help reduce malnutrition and obesity, even for children who eat a second breakfast at school. Finally, there is a growing body of work suggesting that eating breakfast can be an indicator of improved mental health, as evidenced by lower stress, anxiety and depression levels among children.

The social impact of eating breakfast at school is an interesting and growing area of research. There is strong evidence that breakfast programs can grow to become community-building experiences that provide the opportunity to help create a sense of belonging in students and enable the development of positive relationships between students, teachers and staff.

"Kids cannot reach their full potential, either academically or socially, if they're hungry. Kellogg's Better Days is our promise to advance sustainable and equitable access to food, including feeding 375 million people and children in need by the end of 2030," Slingerland said. "We support breakfast clubs in 26 countries and are working with philanthropy partners, like No Kid Hungry, to expand school feeding programs so children can reach their full potential."

Kellogg awards grants for school breakfast programs through No Kid Hungry

Kellogg Company also announced it has awarded $5,000 grants to ten school districts to support their breakfast programs. The grants were made in partnership with No Kid Hungry, a national campaign that works to end childhood hunger in the U.S. Long-time partners, Kellogg and No Kid Hungry have reached over 1 million kids in need since 2013.

North Star Academy in Michigan, Globe Unified School District in Arizona and Jefferson County Public Schools in Kentucky are three of the districts that received Kellogg grants. These grantees plan to use a portion of the grant to purchase foodservice equipment – like rolling racks, warmers and freezers - to deliver food in the 2022-23 school year.

"Over 60% of our school qualifies for free or reduced lunch, so our food programs play a vital role in our children's lives," said Megan Coombs, MDHHS P2P Success Coach at North Star Academy. "With this grant, we will be getting new refrigerators and freezers, giving us plenty of space to safely store and provide our students with nutritious meals."

