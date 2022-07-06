Ringle launches social impact programs in Korea and the United States

Provides free one-on-one online English lessons for underprivileged college students

SEONGNAM, South Korea , July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ringle (co-CEOs Lee Sungpah and Lee Seunghoon), a company that provides one-on-one online English lessons with tutors from top universities in the US and the UK, recently launched a social impact program that will donate 15 USD for every tutor hired.

Ringle operates a social impact program that will donate 15 USD for every tutor hired through its referral program in the United States.

A member of the Born2Global Centre (CEO Kim Jong-Kap), Ringle announced on June 28 that it launched the program in response to the growing importance of E.S.G. (Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance) worldwide.

The company is also providing free one-on-one English lessons worth a total of 2,300 USD to underprivileged college students in Korea.

Ringle additionally provides a career development program for college students. The program includes networking sessions and mentoring from the Ringle co-founders. The program was initiated in March and will continue for the second half of the year.

Ringle's US office is operating a donation referral campaign associated with tutor recruitment. Ringle donates 2.5 USD for all social media posts shared by its tutors to not only recruit but also increase the awareness of its identity and values. An additional 15 USD is donated for a new tutor hired through the shared post. The company aims to raise USD 10,000 by July 19 and will donate the funds to Teach For All, a nonprofit organization that develops "collective leadership to ensure all children have the opportunity to fulfill their potential."

Teach For All is a network of independent organizations that train and dispatch students from top universities as teachers to underdeveloped regions.

In addition to the donation referral program, Ringle plans to expand the scope of its social impact initiative to include programs such as scholarships for outstanding tutors.

Director Ra Joohyung, who oversees Ringle's US office, said, "Ringle was established to connect non-English-speaking talents with tutors from top universities in the US and UK through one-on-one lessons, allowing them to learn English and gain the international experience necessary to become global leaders. Ultimately, we want to contribute to leveling the playing field by providing quality education to all global citizens."

Director Ra added, "Since founding six years ago, Ringle has endured death valley and focused efforts on stabilizing the business. However, having secured USD 18M in Series A funding last year, we decided to allocate more resources to creating social value. We hired a social impact manager and have launched impact programs in Korea and the US, pursuing social value as well as business growth."

