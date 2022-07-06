Korean Cultural Center New York presents KOREA GAYOJE: Brave Girls / Golden Child / AleXa in association with Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage

Date: Sunday, July 10, 2022

Time: 7:00 pm (Doors open at 6 pm / Show begins 7 pm)

SummerStage, Central Park

Rumsey Playfield, Manhattan



NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Korean Cultural Center New York (KCCNY), a branch of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Korea, is proud to present KOREA GAYOJE (ga-yoh-jeh, meaning 'music festival'), featuring an evening of K-pop superstars Brave Girls, Golden Child, and AleXa on Sunday, July 10th, from 7 pm at Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage in Central Park's Rumsey Playfield.

KOREA GAYOJE 2022 poster (PRNewswire)

KOREA GAYOJE returns to SummerStage with a showcase of talent from the Korean peninsula and its diaspora. The show features the K-Pop quartet Brave Girls, who since their debut in 2011, had a viral breakout last year with their 2017 single "Rollin'" peaking to #1 on the Billboard K-pop 100; Golden Child, a ten-member boy band known for their bass-heavy EDM sound and complex choreography who debuted on Billboard's "World Digital Song Sales Chart" as the third K-pop Boy Group to be named on the Chart, holding the title for the highest debut record; and AleXa, the child of a Korean adoptee from Oklahoma whose career jumpstarted by a win on the K-pop audition show Rising Legends followed by her multilingual debut "Bomb" that made Billboard's Top 10 "World Digital Song Sales Chart."

Following the successes of KOREA GAYOJE in 2017 and 2018, this year, the show features a dynamic program of K-pop artists who have broken boundaries of genre, geography, generation to garner a global fanbase. This performance is also presented in celebration of 140 years of friendship between Korea and the US, with the show embodying the slogan "KORUS' Chorus, Culture consolidates alliance" highlighting the meaningful history of cultural exchange between the two countries.

Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage is New York City's most celebrated and largest free outdoor performing arts festivals, bringing more than 100 performances to Central Park and 18 neighborhood parks across the five boroughs. With performances ranging from American pop, Latin, world music, dance and theater, SummerStage fills a vital niche in New York City's summer arts festival landscape. With this first all-K-pop lineup at SummerStage, audiences will be able to experience representative K-pop artists who present the range of artistry and performance of the genre.

Korea GAYOJE is presented by Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage and the Korean Cultural Center New York, the Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange, and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Republic of Korea.



Click for Korea Gayoje 2022 Trailer Video

Artist Bios

Brave Girls

Brave Girls (consisting of 4 members: Minyoung, Yujeong, Eunji, Yuna) is a girl group formed by Brave Entertainment. Since their debut in 2011, they have had numerous hit songs such as "Rollin'," "We Ride," "High Heels," and "Chi Mat Ba Ram." They recently made waves with their 5th mini-album "Summer Queen," then also with their 6th mini-album "Thank You," in which they conveyed their sincerity to the fans who always stood by them.

In 2021, Brave Girls were also appointed as the new official ambassadors for the 2021 Korea tourism campaign "Level Up Your Rhythm of Korea" by the The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism and the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO).

Follow Brave Girls on

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bravegirls.official/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BRAVEGIRLS

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bravegirls.official/

TikTok: https://www.facebook.com/bravegirls.official/

Golden Child

Golden Child (consisting of 10 members: Y, Jangjun, Tag, Seungmin, Jaehyun, Jibeom, Donghyun, Joochan, Bomin, Daeyeol) is a K-pop boy band presented by Woollim Entertainment following the success of the group INFINITE.

Their name means "a perfect child that can only be found once every 100 years," also embodying the hope that they will lead the Korean music industry and set the trends for the next 100 years. On August 28, 2017, Golden Child burst onto the Korean pop scene with their first mini album and they quickly became one of the most sought after K-pop groups by the end of 2017.

In 2021, on the heels of their successful "Game Changer" album, Golden Child released "Ra Pam Pam," with their vintage-inspired title song of the same name recognized for its catchy chorus and funky vocals. That year, Golden Child also won the "Choice Award" at the Asia Artist Awards.

Follow Golden Child on

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/gncd11

Twitter: https://twitter.com/GoldenChild

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/official_gncd11/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@goldenchildofficial



AleXa

The daughter of a Korean adoptee, AleXa was born and raised in Tulsa, Oklahoma. A lifelong dancer, AleXa competed in online competition "Rising Legends," where nearly 1 million fan votes determined her the winner. Shortly after being signed to ZB Label, she beat out thousands of contestant hopefuls and was one of the 96 chosen to participate in Mnet's "PRODUCE 48," the most competitive audition show in Korea. AleXa exploded onto the scene with her multilingual debut, "Bomb," breaking into the Top 10 of Billboard's "World Digital Song Sales Chart" within its first week of release. In 2020, AleXa inked a deal with ICM Partners, home to an all-star roster of award-winning artists including Nicki Minaj and Khalid, to set a global debut in motion.

Follow AleXa on

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZBAleXa

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AleXa_ZB

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alexa_zbofficial/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@alexa_zbofficial

Korean Cultural Center New York

Inaugurated in 1979, the Korean Cultural Center New York (KCCNY) is a branch of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Republic of Korea. Under the auspices of the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea, KCCNY serves as a platform to promote Korean culture and stimulate interest in the arts through diverse activities including gallery exhibitions, performances, film festivals, educational workshops, and more, offering a place of cultural experience and knowledge in New York City. KCCNY also looks forward to the opening of its new home, the New York Korea Center, later this year. www.koreanculture.org

Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage

Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage is one of New York's most beloved, broadly accessible, free outdoor performing arts festivals. SummerStage presents free concerts in parks throughout the five boroughs. With performances in genres that represent the cultural fabric of New York City ranging from jazz, hip hop, Latin, global, indie, and contemporary dance, SummerStage fills a vital niche in New York City's summer arts festival landscape. Since its inception nearly 40 years ago, more than six million people from New York City and around the world have enjoyed SummerStage. In 2020, Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage Anywhere was launched in response to the global pandemic, presenting free digital performances, spanning all genres, available to viewers around the world.

Plan your visit & FAQ: https://cityparksfoundation.org/plan-summerstage-visit/

Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange

The Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange (KOFICE) is an institution in charge of international cultural exchange designated by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. In order to invigorate cultural exchange transcending national boundaries, KOFICE works towards the following activities: bilateral cultural exchange events, global networking, research and studies, and professional training programs for experts in related fields. http://eng.kofice.or.kr/

For press inquiries, contact Mickey Hyun mickeyhyun@koreanculture.org

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Korean Cultural Center New York