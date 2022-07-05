Therap Services introduces a Newly Redesigned Training Management System (TMS) to Support Agencies in conducting Staff Trainings to support enhanced delivery of Services to Individuals in HCBS/LTSS Settings

Therap Services introduces a Newly Redesigned Training Management System (TMS) to Support Agencies in conducting Staff Trainings to support enhanced delivery of Services to Individuals in HCBS/LTSS Settings

TORRINGTON, Conn., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the leading organization providing electronic documentation solutions for agencies in the Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) and other human services fields, has redesigned its Training Management System (TMS) module with a new user interface to help agencies track staff training information efficiently. This module allows agencies to track staff training, certification, and recertification information. Staff can monitor and manage training classes effectively using this module. Training may include classes, courses and curriculums based on state requirements or agency policies and procedures such as training on fire drill or CPR training.

Therap's redesigned TMS includes new and updated features, and functionalities to ensure flexibility and easy navigation when using the module. Some of the new or updated features include:

A new TMS role that allows users to view the TMS 'Classes' section on the system's Dashboard

The ability to link files uploaded in the Document Storage module

The ability to create multiple Training Classes, Training Courses, Training Curriculums and Training Sessions using newly added links

Historical tracking of deleted Training Classes, Training Courses, Training Curriculums and Training Sessions

PDF viewable Attendance Sheets

A new 'Ineligible Trainee(s)' section that lists users who were previously signed up, but may now be in an 'Inactive' or 'Deleted' status or without the appropriate role

The ability to search for uploaded files using the Certifications that were imported after this release

The Therap Training Management System (TMS) has been designed to help providers monitor and manage staff training, and communicate information about classes, certification, and expiration to all the people involved. This module can be used to create classes, courses and curriculums, assign trainees, and enter old certificates. The TMS is beneficial for managing supervisors and training instructors, scheduling sessions for Training Classes, signing up for sessions, and conducting Training Sessions which include publishing results and uploading notes for Training Classes. The module also includes report generation features.

For more information on Therap's comprehensive Electronic Health Records, visit https://www.therapservices.net/products/comprehensive-electronic-health-records-for-service-providers/

About Therap

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

Learn more at www.therapservices.net

Related Links

http://www.therapservices.net

View original content:

SOURCE Therap Services