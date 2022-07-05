Event focuses on real-world use cases for new technologies, including quantum, poised to improve health and the life sciences

TOKYO, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QunaSys, a global leader in the development of innovative quantum algorithms in chemistry and a Pistoia Alliance member company, will co-host the Pistoia Alliance Global Knowledge-Sharing event held on July 7, which will bring together scientific, business and government leaders from Japan and around the world to improve innovation in health and the life sciences.

QunaSys co-hosts industry, government leaders for Pistoia Alliance Global Knowledge-Sharing virtual event (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/QunaSys Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The Pistoia Alliance is a global, not-for-profit alliance that works to lower barriers to innovation in life science and healthcare R&D. The Alliance has organized these webinars to provide specific examples of where its pre-competitive collaboration model of shared-risk and shared-reward can bring value and support to improve life sciences and health through science and innovation.

Quantum computing is one of the technologies that is positioned to make dramatic improvements in the fields of health and the life sciences, particularly in the field of pharma.

QunaSys CEO and co-founder Tennin Yan will discuss emerging use cases and how quantum is poised to impact the future of pharma R&D. He will participate on the future of pharma R&D panel discussion, which will be facilitated by John Bolger, CEO of Matador, a Pistoia Alliance member company, along with industry experts from Daiichi Sankyo, Preferred Networks and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation and the Pistoia Alliance.

Hiroki Oka, of QunaSys, will join a panel discussion on the future of pharma R&D / pre-competitive open innovation and the role of emerging science and technology.

The event will also feature keynote sessions from prominent scientists, government officials and business leaders.

The keynote sessions are:

Government Perspective on Emerging Science & Technology in Japan Life Sciences - Kenkichi Sakoda , Planning Director for Integrated Strategy, Secretariat of S&T and Innovation Policy, Cabinet Office / Director, Office for Quantum Science and Technology

Emerging Science & Technology in Japan Life Sciences, a Japan -based Pistoia Alliance member company perspective - Hisafumi Yamada, Executive Vice President, Research and Translational Research, Chugai

Register now for free at

https://www.pistoiaalliance.org/eventdetails/global-knowledge-sharing-japan-july-2022/

About QunaSys Inc.

QunaSys is the world's leading developer of innovative algorithms in chemistry focused on accelerating the development of quantum technology applicability. QunaSys enables maximization of the power of quantum computing through its advanced joint research that addresses cutting-edge technologies providing Qamuy™, the most powerful quantum chemical calculation cloud software; fostering development of collaboration through QPARC industry consortium; and working with research institutions from academia and government. QunaSys software runs on multiple technology platforms with applicability in all chemical related industries to boost quantum computing adoption.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE QunaSys Inc.