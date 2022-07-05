BIO-TECHNE ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF NAMOCELL ACQUISITION

MINNEAPOLIS, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH), today announced it has completed the acquisition of Namocell, Inc. The Namocell acquisition adds easy-to-use single cell sorting and dispensing platforms that are gentle to cells and preserve cell viability and integrity. Namocell's instruments and consumables are critical technologies in various workflows in both biotherapeutics and diagnostics, including cell and gene therapy development and commercialization, cell engineering, cell line development, single cell genomics, antibody discovery, synthetic biology, and rare cell isolation.

Our press releases may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the actual results of operations. Forward looking statements in this press release include statements regarding our belief about the market applications and impact of our pending acquisition of Namocell, Inc. and our ability to derive advantages from this acquisition as we integrate it into our business. The following important factors, among others, have affected and, in the future, could affect the Company's actual results: the effect of new branding and marketing initiatives, the integration of new businesses and leadership, the introduction and acceptance of new products, the funding and focus of the types of research by the Company's customers, the impact of the growing number of producers of biotechnology research products and related price competition, general economic conditions, customer site closures or supply chain issues resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations, and the costs and results of research and product development efforts of the Company and of companies in which the Company has invested or with which it has formed strategic relationships.

For additional information concerning such factors, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements we make in our press releases due to new information or future events. Investors are cautioned not to place undue emphasis on these statements.

