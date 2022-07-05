Ameritas announces new Hall of Fame inductee

CINCINNATI, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ran Gupta, Total Asset Planning, is the newest member of the Ameritas Hall of Fame, Ameritas president and CEO Bill Lester announced today. Gupta will enter the Hall of Fame as a 2022 inductee.

The prestigious Hall of Fame award is the highest honor an Ameritas field partner can achieve. The award recognizes people who, over the course of their careers, exhibited outstanding leadership qualities, a commitment to bettering their community, and significant professional contributions to both the insurance industry and to Ameritas.

"This award recognizes members of our field force who have exhibited exceptional leadership qualities and have made significant contributions to both our industry and Ameritas over the course of their careers," Lester said. "Congratulations, Ran – you deserve this lifetime achievement award."

Raneshwar K. Gupta is a financial professional with Total Asset Planning, offering life insurance, disability insurance, annuities, investments, retirement plans and estate planning. Born in Tarn Taran, Punjab, India, he migrated to the United States in 1984, settling in Cincinnati with his wife, Manju, and two children.

Working with Mutual of New York, Gupta was named New Agent of the Year in 1985. Joining Union Central in 2001, he qualified for his first Leaders Conference in Kauai, Hawaii in 2006 before earning the Inner Circle in 2007 and making his first Summit trip to Prague, Czech Republic in 2008. He has been a member of the President's Club three times, Inner Circle twice, Summit of the Inner Circle 12 times and the Leaders Club once. He is a member of Million Dollar Round Table, having achieved Court of the Table and Top of the Table six times each. Gupta is also a member of the National Associate of Insurance and Financial Advisors and has served on many Ameritas committees and task forces.

Gupta and his family are very involved in their community, being a patron member of the Hindu Temple of Greater Cincinnati since 1984. He has held various positions with the temple, including president from 2018 to 2020.

Ameritas is a marketing name for Ameritas Mutual Holding Company and its affiliated subsidiary companies, including Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. and Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. of New York. Founded in 1887, Ameritas offers a wide range of insurance and financial products and services to individuals, families and businesses. These products and services include life insurance; annuities; individual disability income insurance; group dental, vision and hearing care insurance; retirement plans; investments; asset management; and public finance. Securities offered through affiliate Ameritas Investment Company LLC., member FINRA/SIPC, and investment advisory services offered through affiliate Ameritas Advisory Services, LLC. For more information, visit ameritas.com. AIC and AAS are not affiliated with any other entity mentioned herein.

