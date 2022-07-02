United Launch Alliance Successfully Launches Critical National Security Mission for U.S. Space Force

Atlas V precisely delivered USSF-12 mission to a complex geosynchronous orbit

CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, Fla., July 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket carrying the USSF-12 mission for the U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command lifted off on July 1 at 7:15 p.m. EDT from Space Launch

Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla., (July 1, 2022) A ULA Atlas V rocket carrying the USSF-12 mission for the U.S. Space Force lifts off from Space Launch Complex-41 at 7:15 p.m. EDT on July 1.Photos by United Launch Alliance (PRNewswire)

Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. To date ULA has launched 151 times with 100 percent mission success.

"This mission once again demonstrated ULA's unmatched capability of precisely delivering the country's most critical assets to a highly complex orbit," said Gary Wentz, ULA vice president of Government and Commercial Programs. "Our strong partnership with the USSF team is essential to maintain our nation's security advantages and achieve robust mission assurance. Thank you to the ULA team and our mission partners for the indelible commitment to mission success."

The mission launched on an Atlas V 541 configuration rocket that included a 5-meter short payload fairing. The Atlas booster for this mission was powered by the RD AMROSS RD-180 engine. Aerojet Rocketdyne provided the RL10C-1 engine for the Centaur upper stage and Northrop Grumman provided the Graphite Epoxy Motor (GEM) 63 solid rocket boosters.

This was the 94th launch of the Atlas V rocket. ULA's next launch is the sixth Space Based Infrared System Geosynchronous Earth Orbit (SBIRS GEO 6) mission for the U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command, planned for Aug. 2022, from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida.

