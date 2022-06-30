Titan Kicks Off its 2022 'Flags Over Harvest' Campaign to Help American Farmers

$5 will be donated to Farm Rescue for each flag requested

QUINCY, Ill., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan International, Inc. (Titan) is excited to kick off its second annual " Flags Over Harvest " campaign to support American farmers and their commitment to buying American-made Titan and Goodyear® Farm Tires. Building on the success of last year's campaign, Titan will again be giving away a free American flag for farmers to display on their equipment during harvest season. For each flag requested, Titan will donate $5 to Farm Rescue — a nonprofit organization that plants and harvests crops free of charge for family farmers who have suffered a major illness, injury or natural disaster.

"Agriculture is at the heart of who we are at Titan," said Paul Reitz, Titan President and CEO. "As the only farm tire and wheel company headquartered in the U.S., we feel a special connection to farmers and appreciate their decision to buy American-made tires because it supports thousands of U.S. jobs to keep the nation running. By partnering with Farm Rescue again, we look forward to raising more money to assist farmers in need."

Last year, Titan raised $4,500 for Farm Rescue as part of its inaugural "Flags Over Harvest" campaign and has a goal to raise more funds this year. Titan's history with the "Flags Over Harvest" campaign includes donating to Farm Rescue in 2019 to assist farmers affected by major spring floods in the Midwest and in 2020 to help farmers dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. We will also be partnering with them at the Farm Progress Show, Husker Harvest Days and the Iowa State Fair.

"Farm Rescue is honored to be a recipient of the 'Flags Over Harvest' campaign once again this year," said Bill Gross, Founder and President of Farm Rescue. "Last year's funds helped give farm families a chance to continue their livelihood. In 2021, Farm Rescue and its army of volunteers were honored to extend a helping hand to 121 families across our 7-state service territory. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Titan International, Inc. with the goal of helping America's farm families in times of crisis."

Visit titan-intl.com/flags to claim a free American flag; Titan will make a $5 donation to Farm Rescue for each flag requested. Tag Titan on its social channels with the hashtag #FlagsOverHarvest2022.

About Titan International, Inc.

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies and undercarriage products. Headquartered in Illinois, the company produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction and consumer markets. In the United States, the company produces two distinct tire brands — Goodyear® Farm Tires and Titan Tires.

About Farm Rescue

Farm Rescue was founded in 2005 and has helped nearly 900 families since its inception. The organization's mission is to help farmers and ranchers who have experienced a major illness, injury, or natural disaster by providing the necessary equipment and volunteer labor to perform time-sensitive services. Applications for assistance are currently being accepted and can be obtained at 701-252-2017 or www.farmrescue.org.

