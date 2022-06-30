NICE Recovery Systems and U.S. Ski & Snowboard Enter a Multi-Year "Official Medical Supplier" Partnership To Help Athletes Thrive

BOULDER, Colo., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NICE Recovery Systems, an invention company in the sports and injury recovery space, has announced a three-year agreement to be an "Official Medical Supplier" of U.S. Ski & Snowboard. The agreement marks a deepening relationship between NICE Recovery and the skiers and snowboarders that use the company's NICE1 technology to recover faster and stronger from injury and training.

Is NICE Recovery Systems the secret weapon for gold medals and podium finishes for the US Ski & Snowboard team?

"We've already been helping many U.S. Ski & Snowboard athletes to excel for years by providing them with our technology," says NICE Recovery founder and CEO Michael Ross. "We're delighted to help even more athletes and trainers as an official medical supplier for the team and an integral partner in helping athletes thrive on and off the snow."

The company's NICE1 tool is a state-of-the-art iceless system of cold compression therapy that is a first in the market. Because the NICE1 delivers precise cold therapy without ice – with programmable and customizable pneumatic compression – it has been quickly adopted by top orthopedic surgeons, pro athletes and pro teams as a groundbreaking tool in helping people recover faster post-surgery and post-workout.

"NICE Recovery has been helping U.S. Ski & Snowboard athletes recover from their day-to-day activities and get back on snow after injuries for several years now," says Steve Nyman, a World Cup alpine ski racer on the U.S. Ski Team. "Their product is second-to-none and I'm fired up they're continuing their partnership with U.S. Ski & Snowboard. NICE Recovery is a must-have for any sports team."

The NICE1 unit does not require any ice and is the smallest and lightest cold and compression tool on the market. In fact, many US Ski & Snowboard athletes travel with the NICE1 to their international races.

"I have used NICE machines after each of my knee injuries," says World Cup and Olympic alpine skier Breezy Johnson. "NICE provides an easy means for icing without the hassle of having to fill a machine with ice. I can set the machine to run overnight for maximum anti-inflammatory support or a one-time run after training."

ABOUT NICE RECOVERY SYSTEMS

NICE is an invention company in the sports and injury recovery space. Its NICE1 iceless cold and compression therapy tool has established itself as the market leader in technology and design embraced by leading orthopedic surgeons, athletic trainers and professional athletes, including the Steadman Clinic, CU Sports Medicine, New York Yankees and US Ski & Snowboard Team. NICE technology is designed and manufactured in the United States at its headquarters in Boulder, CO.

ABOUT U.S. SKI & SNOWBOARD

U.S. Ski & Snowboard is the Olympic National Governing Body (NGB) of ski and snowboard sports in the USA, based in Park City, Utah. Tracing its roots directly back to 1905, the organization represents nearly 200 elite skiers and snowboarders in 2022, competing in seven teams; alpine, cross country, freeski, freestyle, snowboard, nordic combined and ski jumping. In addition to the elite teams, U.S. Ski & Snowboard also provides leadership and direction for tens of thousands of young skiers and snowboarders across the USA, encouraging and supporting them in achieving excellence. By empowering national teams, clubs, coaches, parents, officials, volunteers and fans, U.S. Ski & Snowboard is committed to the progression of its sports, athlete success and the value of team. For more information, visit www.usskiandsnowboard.org

