Marketing firm wins accolades for innovative new website

Chicago-based marketing agency is recognized for excellence with an American Digital Design Award

CHICAGO, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- c|change (pronounced "sea change"), a strategy-driven B2B marketing agency, was recognized as one of the top 10% of nearly 2,400 entrants by winning the 22nd annual American Digital Design Awards™ for their new website.

The new website is part of the agency's recent rebrand. c|change has successfully rebranded hundreds of clients over the twenty-one years they've been in business, but this time focused the expertise inward to keep its brand in sync with the company's image, values, and personality.

c|change's rebrand is visually inspired by the layering of everyday objects to build new worlds and captures dreamlike images that suggest endless creativity. In addition to the new brand itself, c|change developed a website that incorporates the new look and feel, and streamlines the user experience (UX).

"Since we started c|change in 2001, we've worked hard to keep creativity at the center of everything we do," said Hugh Schulze, CEO. "And I'm proud to say that the latest evolution of our brand is evidence of that aspiration continuing to come to life."You can view the award-winning website and learn more about c|change's work by visiting https://cchangeinc.com/.

About c|change

c|change is a strategy-driven marketing agency based in Chicago since 2001. c|change's strategists, designers, developers, and writers are driven to deliver the greatest return on a marketing investment in the most thoughtful and meaningful ways possible. Their actions are guided by the agency's core values of Radical Optimism, Compassionate Collaboration, and Mindful Creativity and the agency's status as a Certified B Corp.

CONTACT: Adrian Gershom, agershom@cchangeinc.com, 3128299794

