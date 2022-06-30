Lodging Dynamics Expands Its Anaheim Presence

Adds the Anaheim Portofino Inn & Suites to its management portfolio

PROVO, Utah , June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group (Lodging Dynamics), a leading hotel management company, has been appointed to manage the Anaheim Portofino Inn & Suites (Anaheim Portofino). The hotel is the second Anaheim, California property the company has added to its portfolio in the past 12 months.

Anaheim Portofino Inn & Suites (PRNewswire)

"The Anaheim Portofino complements our Element Anaheim Resort Convention Center and our other Southern California area properties. We are grateful for our continued expansion along the west coast," commented Jamie Caraher, Lodging Dynamics president and CEO. Over the past eighteen months, Lodging Dynamics has added west coast hotels to its portfolio with properties in the San Diego, Los Angeles, Orange County, Silicon Valley, and Seattle markets.

The Anaheim Portofino is perfectly situated across the street from Disneyland® and Disney California Adventure Park®. The hotel has 190 guest rooms, including Disney-themed kids' suites. The ART shuttle provides guests easy access to and from the hotel to the gate of Disneyland and other area attractions. In addition, guests can use the on-site concierge service to purchase Disneyland tickets.

For more information on the Anaheim Portofino or to make reservations, please call 800-341-6301 or visit https://www.portofinoinnanaheim.com/.

About Lodging Dynamics

Based in Provo, Utah, Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group is a nationally recognized, award-winning operator of premium-brand, select service, and extended-stay hotels and one of a few third-party operators approved by Marriott and Hilton. Founded in 1991 after developing the first Marriott franchise in Utah, Lodging Dynamics continues its long history by providing award-winning operating services for hotels throughout the continental United States and Hawaii. The company has managed hotels in the Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and IHG premium-brand families. For more information, visit www.lodgingdynamics.com.

Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group (PRNewsfoto/Lodging Dynamics) (PRNewswire)

