Frontier introduces support for Calm Radio, Klassik Radio Select, Bluetooth 5.0 and the latest version of Spotify Connect

CAMBRIDGE, England, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontier has introduced new features to its leading Connected Audio platform, Venice X, with the imminent launch of its latest 4.8 Software Development Kit (SDK).

New features that are available include:

Spotify Connect SDK, to support the latest Spotify features.

Bluetooth 5.0 support, allowing the latest mobile devices to work seamlessly with your product and for your product to be Bluetooth 5.0 compliant.

Calm Radio, a free or subscription service that provides a relaxing music experience to increase focus, sleep better and reduce daily stress.

Klassik Radio Select, a free or subscription service offering worldwide curated stations for classical music.

The Venice X module is the leading solution for connected audio applications including wireless speakers, music systems and SmartRadio, powering hundreds of thousands of devices and continuing to grow year on year.

The Frontier SDK powers the Venice X platform, providing features that can be added to end products – these include Spotify Connect, Amazon Music, Deezer Music, Calm Radio, Klassik Radio, Internet Radio, Podcasts, Bluetooth streaming, DAB+ radio, FM radio, colour user interface, iOS/Android app support, enhanced audio processing, and many more.

Frontier is working with several audio brands who will launch products on the latest SDK so that they can support more music services, Spotify Connect and Bluetooth 5.0.

Prem Rajalingham, Managing Director at Frontier said, "As music listening habits evolve, Venice X continues to be at the forefront, allowing brands to build the very best in class products with the latest features that listeners care about."

For more information, please email sales@frontiersmart.com

About Frontier Smart Technologies

Frontier Smart Technologies is a pioneer in technologies for digital audio and the market leader in DAB/DAB+ radios and SmartRadio solutions. Powering over 50 million devices worldwide, Frontier provides a range of radio chips and modules – from turnkey entry-level solutions to sophisticated, highly configurable options – to leading consumer electronics brands. With its R&D centre in Cambridge (UK) and manufacturing and sales offices in Shenzhen (China) and Hong Kong, Frontier supports clients and consumers across Europe and Asia. Frontier is a Science Group (AIM:SAG) company.

About Science Group plc

Science Group plc (AIM:SAG) is a science-led advisory and product development organisation. The Group has three divisions:

R&D Consultancy: providing advisory, applied science and product development services cross-sector helping clients derive maximum return on their R&D investments.

Regulatory & Compliance: helping clients in highly regulated markets to launch, market and defend products internationally, navigating the frequently complex and fragmented regulatory ecosystems.

Frontier Smart Technologies: designing and manufacturing chips and modules for the DAB/DAB+ radio markets with 80% market share (excluding the automotive market).

With more than 400 employees worldwide, primarily scientists and engineers, and speaking more than 30 languages collectively, the Group has R&D centres in Cambridge and Epsom with more than ten additional offices in Europe, Asia and North America.

