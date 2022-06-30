COSMOPROF NORTH AMERICA SHOW UPDATES!

The 19th annual leading B2B Beauty Trade Show Gears Up for an Outstanding Show

with Increased Exhibitors and First-Time Pre-registered Attendees!

LAS VEGAS, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmoprof North America (CPNA), the largest B2B beauty exhibition in the Americas, is getting ready to host its 19th edition July 12th - 14th at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) in Las Vegas, NV!

(PRNewswire)

"With a renewed sense of optimism, people are excited to travel once again and registrations are looking to reach pre-pandemic levels," said Enrico Zannini, General Manager of BolognaFiere Cosmoprof. "The Americas are a strategic market for business development of beauty brands, being the cradle of new trends and new consumers habits, and international operators are more and more interested in discovering the novelties of Cosmoprof North America." Nina Daily, Executive Director of the Professional Beauty Association, added, "The future of the beauty industry is brighter than ever, and Cosmoprof 19th Edition is a telling indicator. The number of pre-registered quality visitors and new attendees is noteworthy, with 40+% first-time attendees, proving the beauty industry's strong desire to come together in-person to engage and collaborate. Between finished products in the West Hall and beauty supply chain suppliers in the North Hall, Cosmoprof North America is proud to boast over 1,100 exhibiting companies."

Cosmoprof North America at the West Hall will segment exhibitors into four macro categories: Hair Care, Skin Care & Makeup, Nails, and Natural Products with a strong presentation of fragrance brands as well. This year, special areas promise to showcase a fantastic launch of brands including Discover Beauty, Discover Beauty Spotlights, Discover Green, The Beauty Vanities, and the newly launched Discover Black-Owned Beauty. Discover Black-Owned Beauty will be a resource to Black-owned beauty brands seeking access to market opportunities, educational resources, retail distribution, and brand exposure. This area will also support retailers looking to execute their commitment to the "fifteen percent pledge" call to action.

One of the unique features of the West Hall is the Country Pavilions, which showcase authentic elements and innovations from countries recognized for their strong heritage in beauty. In 2022, National and Group Participants include China, Korea, Morocco, Dominican Republic, Spain, Chile, Italy, Colombia, and Argentina.

Cosmopack North America at the North Hall features solutions for the entire beauty supply chain, including packaging, formulation, and machinery. This year, the North Hall includes the new special area Beauty Tech, featuring exhibitors with the latest technological and digital solutions available to help attendees boost their beauty business.

New this year, the Innovation Studio at Cosmopack will showcase innovation in the beauty supply chain across two activations: LIFESCAPSES and PACKAGING POWER! LIFESCAPES, conceived by BEAUTYSTREAMS, will explore up-trending formulation and packaging design territories that will define the future of the intra-category beauty industry. Packaging Power! will display strategic and compelling concept brands to compete against the backdrop of the ever-changing and complex marketplace created by undergraduate students from FIT's Packaging Design BFA Program.

Education:

Cosmoprof North America is the place where the entire focus is on trends, innovation, and excellence, exemplified through the many educational offerings available to exhibitors and attendees.

Returning this year is the Entrepreneur Academy, a one-day intensive hands-on practical workshop for beauty entrepreneurs, and CosmoTalks, one of the widest-ranging series of conferences and in-depth talks in the beauty industry. Highlights of this year's CosmoTalks include "Racing Ahead: The Next Frontier in Beauty" presented by FIT's CFMM program and featuring speakers from Ulta Beauty, Topicals, BeautyStat Cosmetics, and thirteen lune and "A conversation with Grammy Award-Winning singer and Beauty Founder Toni Braxton." Moderated by Cosmopolitan's Beauty Editor at Large, seven-time Grammy Award-winning singer, entrepreneur, television executive, and Hollywood actress Toni Braxton will share how she created her new luxury body skincare line, Nude Sugar, which she's showcasing at Discover Black-Owned Beauty.

Cosmopack North America's new conference format, Cosmopack Education, features free seminars and panels on raw materials and ingredients, private label and contract manufacturing, primary and secondary packaging, machinery, beauty tech, and other supply chain solutions in the beauty industry.

Special Initiatives :

The Cosmoprof and Cosmopack North America Awards with strategic partner BEAUTYSTREAMS, formally recognize the best in beauty products, celebrate innovation, and honor excellence in packaging design and formulation amongst exhibitors. Winners will be announced across seven categories during Cosmoprof Happy Hour and open to all exhibitors and attendees on July 12th from 6-7:30 pm.

Also, in strategic partnership with BEAUTYSTREAMS, CosmoTrends, display trends among exhibitors, will be presented through a CosmoTalks session and onsite installation.

Exhibitors have the valuable opportunity to interact with select media and influencers one-on-one to help generate post-show coverage through the Press Zone. This year's Press Zone includes consumer magazine editors from Cosmopolitan, Good Housekeeping, Refinery29, NewBeauty Seventeen, and Women's Wear Daily. Influencers in attendance include model @sommerray, who will also be exhibiting her new brand IMARAÏS Beauty at Cosmoprof North America.

Revo Video will be our exclusive live-streaming video partner showcasing a curated assortment of indie brands via Live and VOD commerce-enabled shoppable shows.

Returning in 2022 is Boutique, a one-of-a-kind beauty sampling bar where visitors can curate their own customized beauty bag of products from participating companies to take home! All proceeds will benefit Strength In Beauty, A CUT IT OUT® grant for industry professionals.

Register now at www.cosmoprofnorthamerica.com .

Plan your visit: https://cosmoprofnorthamerica.com/plan-your-visit/

ABOUT COSMOPROF NORTH AMERICA

Cosmoprof North America (CPNA) is the largest and most awarded B2B beauty trade show in North America and the single most important networking opportunity in the US for all sectors of the global beauty industry. CPNA hosts an annual trade show that encompasses all sectors of the beauty industry under one roof. This year, CPNA will launch Cosmopack North America, the only event in North America encompassing the entire beauty supply chain: contract & private label manufacturing, primary packaging, secondary packaging, applicators, raw materials & ingredients, equipment and machinery and services for the cosmetic industry. CPNA is recognized as the premier launching pad for new beauty brands and introduces revolutionary technologies, product innovations and new channels for distribution, packaging and manufacturing. CPNA is one of the destinations of the Cosmoprof network, today a 360° worldwide platform for the international beauty community, with shows in Bologna, Hong Kong and Mumbai, which all together involve over 370,000 professionals and 7,000 exhibitors from all over the world. For more information, please visit cosmoprofnorthamerica.com .

Cosmoprof North America (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cosmoprof North America