Bitcoin Depot Launches "BDCheckout"

Enabling Customers to Load Cash to their Bitcoin Depot Digital Wallet at Thousands of Retailers Participating in InComm Payments' VanillaDirect Network Nationwide

Innovative solution from the leading fintech crypto company Bitcoin Depot in partnership with InComm Payments, a leading global payments technology company, to offer customers an easy and ultra-fast solution for loading cash to their Bitcoin Depot digital wallet

ATLANTA, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin Depot, a U.S.-based Bitcoin ATM operator and leading fintech company, announced today the launch of BDCheckout, enabling customers to load cash to their Bitcoin Depot digital wallet, where they can then purchase Bitcoin. BDCheckout will expand Bitcoin Depot's crypto access points to thousands of new locations. BDCheckout is an in-app experience that will make it more convenient for customers across North America to load cash to their Bitcoin Depot digital wallets—right at the cash register. Bitcoin Depot continues to grow as the largest cryptocurrency ATM operator after increasing crypto access points for customers with this new service.

BDCheckout (PRNewswire)

Through Bitcoin Depot's new partnership with InComm Payments, Bitcoin Depot customers can now load cash into their Bitcoin Depot digital wallet via InComm Payments' VanillaDirect ™ cash-in barcode platform at the register at thousands of participating brick-and-mortar retailers. The VanillaDirect network provides access to substantial retail distribution across the country, including leading convenience, pharmacy, value and big box chains. Customers simply go to the cashier, give them up to $500 in cash, the cashier then scans the barcode on their BDCheckout app, and the customer's cash is instantly loaded into his/her account. Once accounts are funded with cash, customers can then buy Bitcoin on the Bitcoin Depot app; in-app transactions can be completed in under 10 seconds. The full list of participating retailers can be found in the BDCheckout section of the Bitcoin Depot app or website.

To use BDCheckout, people must first download or update the Bitcoin Depot mobile app . The app allows customers to select their preferred retailer, load the amount and the Bitcoin digital wallet, and complete the transaction at the retailer.

"Here at Bitcoin Depot, we understand that the needs of our customers are always evolving," said Brandon Mintz, President and CEO of Bitcoin Depot. "Our launch of BDCheckout allows our company to evolve with those needs and give the customer what they truly want—a simpler way to buy cryptocurrency quickly, conveniently, and securely. BDCheckout significantly increases the number of access points in North America…and climbing."

BDCheckout will initially operate in 22 states and Puerto Rico. Previous to the launch of BDCheckout, Bitcoin Depot signed a first-of-its-kind deal with the retail chain, Circle K, to put Bitcoin Depot ATMs in all of its North America-based stores.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot is a cryptocurrency ATM operator based in Atlanta, Georgia, with a network of cryptocurrency ATMs across North America. The company's mission is to provide the most secure, convenient, and fastest cryptocurrency transactions. Currently, you can find Bitcoin Depot ATMs in more than 7,000+ locations across the United States and Canada. Learn more at www.bitcoindepot.com , as well as on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

About InComm Payments

InComm Payments is an innovative global payments technology provider. Leveraging dynamic technology and proven expertise, InComm Payments delivers enhanced end-to-end payment platforms and emerging financial technology solutions through a single integration, helping businesses grow across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives, mobile payments, digital currencies and financial services. By enabling omnichannel connections and alternative payment options to an ever-expanding consumer base in an increasingly digital ecosystem, InComm Payments creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences across the globe. With three decades of experience, over 525,000 points of distribution, 402 global patents and a presence in more than 30 countries, InComm Payments leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at www.InComm.com .

