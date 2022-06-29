Provdotnet Acquires USA Assets from CloudSigma, Launches Alpha 3 Cloud Services, and Joins the HPE Partner Ready Service Provider Program

Alpha 3 Cloud Brings Benefits of Confidential Computing, IaaS, and PaaS Solutions to Customers with HPE GreenLake.

PROVIDENCE, R.I., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha 3 Cloud®, a high-performance cloud service provider, today announced that it has acquired the USA Cloud Operations and Infrastructure Assets of CloudSigma a premier cloud services provider headquartered in Zug Switzerland. The USA Cloud operations that were acquired are located in Northern VA, and Silicon Valley. The company also announced it has joined the HPE Partner Ready Service Provider (PRSP) program as a Confidential Computing IaaS and PaaS cloud provider for thousands of HPE partners and customers. Alpha 3 Cloud® becomes the first PRSP member to offer the Confidential Computing Cloud delivered as a service.

As organizations increasingly seek to utilize a public cloud for emerging blockchain, machine learning/AI, and multi-party compute workloads public cloud hosting concerns continue to grow, notably over data privacy cost predictability, vendor lock-in, regulatory compliance, network performance and lack of control over sensitive data. Enterprises and public sector organizations are looking for cloud services that use Secure Enclave Technology and Infrastructure to assure data privacy and security by default.

Designed to address these challenges, Alpha 3 Cloud's Confidential Computing Cloud and Infrastructure solutions complement on-premises HPE hardware deployments to enable seamless hybrid cloud capabilities and secure, compliant data operations. Built exclusively on HPE Gen10+ hardware, Alpha 3 Cloud®'s enterprise-grade Confidential Computing Cloud, is designed to support sensitive data and workloads that require superior performance, predictability, compliance, and control. Alpha 3 Cloud® and HPE bring to market a suite of hybrid cloud solutions as a service, enabled by HPE GreenLake. These solutions include cloud hosting and infrastructure, cloud storage, and containers, which can all be scaled to meet increasing customer needs with the flexibility of HPE GreenLake. Alpha 3 Cloud® joined the HPE PRSP program with its unique confidential computing cloud infrastructure and storage solutions that provide the highest level of Security and Privacy Assurance available today.

"With the intense focus on data privacy and security, how an organization addresses the many challenges of security, high performance and compliance – on-premises, in the cloud and at the edge – has become critical to their success," said Xavier Poisson Gouyou Beauchamps, Vice President, Service Providers and Cloud28+, Hewlett Packard Enterprise. "Alpha 3 Cloud® is an asset to the HPE PRSP program bringing comprehensive Confidential Computing solutions and industry leading Secure Enclave Cloud Services to the ecosystem of offerings for customers."

"Customers can now leverage the economics of the cloud for applications and workloads that contain highly sensitive data. Up until now customers could protect their data at rest and data in-motion, but not their data in-use. Nor could they share data outside their organization to accelerate the value of Machine Learning/Artificial Intelligence and Federated Learning. They can now," said Ron Sacks, CEO at Alpha 3 Cloud®. "We look forward to partnering with customers to provide them with cloud-based Confidential Computing solutions that will protect their most sensitive data."

Alpha 3 Cloud®'s powerful cloud solutions, combined with HPE's world-class hardware and other joint solutions delivered "as a service," feature world-class security controls and predictable cost to help organizations protect and share data, lower costs, and avoid vendor lock-in.

Alpha 3 Cloud® is a division of Provdotnet, LLC that delivers hybrid cloud, IaaS, and PaaS solutions designed for secure, compliant data operations. Alpha 3 Cloud® helps leading organizations comply with strict data privacy regulations, protect their most sensitive data, control costs and minimize vendor lock-in while enabling a range of emerging use cases like blockchain, machine learning/artificial intelligence and multi-party computing initiatives. Alpha 3 Cloud®'s confidential computing cloud and enterprise- feature the latest HPE Gen10+ with Intel SGX secure hardware and an OPEX billing model. These solutions support hybrid, private and multi-cloud capabilities while providing superior security, performance, predictability, and control. Learn more about Alpha 3 Cloud® by visiting www.alpha3cloud.com or for general inquiries contact info@alpha3cloud.com

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions as a service. With offerings spanning Cloud Services, Compute, High Performance Computing & AI, Intelligent Edge, Software, and Storage, HPE provides a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, helping customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com.

