Asetek Liquid Cooling Advances Performance of EVGA's New GeForce RTX™ 3090 Ti FTW3 ULTRA HYBRID Gaming Graphics Card

Unlock the True Potential of NVIDIA Ampere GPUs with the Ultimate 360mm AIO Cooling Solution

AALBORG, Denmark, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek, sim racing gear innovator, the creator of the all-in-one (AIO) liquid cooler, and the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming PCs and DIY enthusiasts today announced its liquid cooling technology is powering EVGA's new GeForce RTX™ 3090 Ti FTW3 ULTRA HYBRID Gaming Graphics Card. Now gamers and enthusiasts seeking extreme performance and near-silent operation can get the most out of the RTX 3090 Ti from EVGA.

Liquid cooling is more critical than ever with the launch of NVIDIA's latest Ampere GPU architecture, which brings the total graphics power (TGP) up to 480 Watts on this card. EVGA and Asetek worked together to create the ultimate 360mm radiator cooling solution for extreme thermal performance and the quietest HYBRID cooling experience to date. Incorporating EVGA's newly-design HDB fan with ARBG and non-ARGB options, the 3090 Ti FTW3 Graphics Card includes a Hybrid GPU cooler which boasts a 360mm radiator to dissipate the heat associated with the 1072 CUDA cores and 2GB GDDR6X memory.

"The EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 ULTRA HYBRID Gaming card has got it all – incredible cooling performance and quiet operation, all in a 2 slot form factor," said Jacob Freeman, Global Product Management Director at EVGA. "EVGA has now developed multiple generations of HYBRID coolers with Asetek, who continues to be a leader in liquid cooling performance and quality."

"Liquid cooling is critical in unlocking this latest generation of NVIDIA Ampere's true potential," said John Hamill, Chief Operating Officer at Asetek. "Asetek liquid cooling technology keeps the GPU temperatures in check to maintain optimal processor operation to enable flawless and immersive gaming. It is exciting to continue to work with EVGA to bring extreme performance to gamers and enthusiasts."

To learn more about EVGA's new 3090 Ti FTW3 ULTRA HYBRID Gaming Graphics Card visit EVGA - Products - EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 ULTRA HYBRID GAMING, 24G-P5-4988-KR, 24GB GDDR6X, iCX3, HYBRID Cooler, ARGB LED, Backplate, Free eLeash - 24G-P5-4988-KR.

To learn more about Asetek liquid cooling, please visit www.asetek.com.

About EVGA

EVGA is the #1 NVIDIA authorized partner in channel sales throughout North America. Based on the philosophy of intelligent innovation, market knowledge, and the real time operation, EVGA continues to identify the need in the marketplace and providing the solution to that need. By offering product differentiation, 24/7 tech support, a 90-day Step-Up program, and other customer focused programs, EVGA is a clear leader in all categories: etail, retail, distribution, and system builders. With headquarters in Brea, CA, EVGA's global coverage includes EVGA GmbH in Munich, EVGA LATAM in Miami, and EVGA Hong Kong. For further information online about EVGA, visit www.evga.com.

About Asetek

Asetek (ASTK.OL), a global leader in mechatronic innovation, is a Danish garage-to-stock-exchange success story. Founded in 2000, Asetek established its innovative position as the leading OEM developer and producer of the all-in-one liquid cooler for all major PC & Enthusiast gaming brands. In 2013, Asetek went public while expanding into energy-efficient and environmentally friendly cooling solutions for data centers. In 2021, Asetek introduced its line of products for next-level immersive SimSports gaming experiences. Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan and the United States.

Media contact

Margo Westfall

Asetek Sr. Marketing Manager

+1 (408) 644-5616

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/6758/3592628/1598058.pdf PR_EVGA RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 ULTRA HYBRID Gaming_FINAL https://news.cision.com/asetek/i/asetek-advances-performance-of-evga-geforce-rtx-tm--3090-ti-ftw3-ultra-hybrid-gaming-graphicscard-no,c3065415 Asetek Advances Performance of EVGA-GeForce-RTX TM -3090-Ti-FTW3-ULTRA-HYBRID-Gaming GraphicsCard-notext https://news.cision.com/asetek/i/asetek-advances-performance-of-new-evga-geforce-rtx-tm--3090-ti-ftw3-ultra-hybrid-gaming-graphics-ca,c3065416 Asetek Advances Performance of new EVGA-GeForce-RTX TM -3090-Ti-FTW3-ULTRA-HYBRID-Gaming Graphics Card

View original content:

SOURCE Asetek