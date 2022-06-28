X-Bow Systems to Deliver World's First Rocket Factory In-A-Box to US Air Force Research Laboratory

A Major Hardware Milestone for X-Bow Systems

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- X-Bow Systems Inc. (X-Bow), a new non-traditional small business supplier of Solid Rocket Motors (SRMs) and defense technologies, announced today that its Pathfinder I, a mobile energetics factory demonstration unit (aka Rocket Factory In-A-Box) will be delivered this month to the US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) in Edwards, California. Pathfinder I is part of X-Bow's groundbreaking, low-cost additive manufacturing approach to solid rocket motors, developed in conjunction with, and as part of, AFRL's Eternal Quiver Program.

X-Bow's Rocket Factory In-a-Box (RFIB) Pathfinder I is an inert demonstration unit of a mobile, containerized Solid Rocket Motor (SRM) "factory" that combines innovative design, automation, and additive manufacturing techniques. Pathfinder I operates in a small footprint and greatly increases flexibility in the manufacturing and fielding of rockets to specific missions. The X-Bow approach removes many design constraints and delays that are inherent to the current methods of producing SRMs. X-Bow's design and modular manufacturing techniques, together with state-of-the-art automation and digital engineering, enable affordable rocket propulsion anytime, anywhere.

"Advanced propulsion technology, cutting-edge manufacturing, and our talented and dedicated team of engineers are critical to developing next-generation rocket solutions," said Jill Marsh, RFIB Program.

Manager at X-Bow System. "Over the next several years, X-Bow aims to work together with AFRL to identify projects and technologies to evolve the Pathfinder I capability for use in defense and other applications."

"I look forward to our continued collaboration with X-Bow Systems and witnessing their technology change and modernize how we manufacture solid rocket motors. We eagerly look forward to receiving the world's first Rocket Factory In-a-Box Pathfinder and evaluating the amazing potential this technology brings to our mission. The pace of the world's threats and evolution of capabilities means we cannot stand still. This demonstration unit will allow us to redefine what solid rocket motor production means in the 21st century," said Dr Shawn Phillips, Chief Rocket Propulsion Division of AFRL Rocket Lab, located at Edwards AFB, CA.

"X-Bow is poised to deliver the world's first tactical mobile energetics factory demonstration unit. The significance of this technology and what it could do to enable tactical responsive space access, increase the solid rocket motor industrial base resiliency and production capacity, shorten the design and production timelines and radically lower the cost for hypersonics, tactical missiles, missile defense and other commercial applications is now a significant step closer with this AFRL backed endeavor," states X-Bow CEO Jason P. Hundley. "We look forward to demonstrating its capabilities and further collaboration with AFRL Edwards in radically pushing the paradigm of solid rocket motor design development forward." For information on the goals and key benefits behind this program, please go to AFRL's website to learn more.

ABOUT X-BOW SYSTEMS

X-Bow Systems (X-Bow) is disrupting the aerospace industry with innovative and cost-effective additively manufactured energetics for the solid rocket motor and launch vehicle market. X-Bow is also designing and building a suite of modular solid rocket motors and small launch vehicles for both orbital and suborbital launch services. X-Bow is led by CEO Jason Hundley and a growing team of seasoned industry veterans and new space entrepreneurs. Headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, X-Bow has additional presence in California, Alabama, Colorado, Texas, and Washington DC. X-Bow is actively recruiting talented and determined individuals to join its team. For more information visit www.xbowsystems.com

ABOUT AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space, and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 11,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit: www.afresearchlab.com

View original content:

SOURCE X-Bow Systems