Masatoshi Komoriya Appointed Executive Chairman of the Board of MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation and MUFG Union Bank, N.A.

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MUFG, one of the world's leading financial groups, today announced that Masatoshi (Masa) Komoriya has been appointed Executive Chairman of the board of directors for MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation and its U.S. banking subsidiary, MUFG Union Bank, N.A., effective June 30, 2022. A member of the board of directors since April 2022, he will continue to be based in New York.

Mr. Komoriya succeeds Kazuo (Kaz) Koshi, who has been a member of the board of directors since 2016. Mr. Koshi was Executive Chairman from April 2020 to April 2022 and transitioned to Chairman in April.

"On behalf of my fellow board members, we are delighted that Masa has been appointed Executive Chairman," said Toby S. Myerson, lead independent director. "Masa's more than 30 years of successful banking experience in Japan, the U.S. and EMEA makes him uniquely qualified to serve as Executive Chairman." Mr. Myerson continued. "Kaz has been a trusted partner to me and to the board for many years, and we have benefitted tremendously from his leadership and deep institutional knowledge. He will be missed greatly, but we thank him and wish him well as he returns to Tokyo to serve as Advisor to MUFG Bank, Ltd. President and CEO Junichi Hanzawa."

In addition to serving as Executive Chairman, Mr. Komoriya will continue as Deputy Chief Operating Officer, International and Deputy Chief Executive of the Global Commercial Banking Business Group for MUFG. He assumed these New York-based positions in April 2022.

From 2018 until this April, Mr. Komoriya was Executive Officer and Chief of Staff for the Americas for MUFG Bank, Ltd. and MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation, which includes MUFG Union Bank, N.A., MUFG Securities Americas Inc., and MUFG Fund Services (USA) LLC.

From May 2017 to June 2018, Mr. Komoriya was Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer for MUFG Bank, Ltd. in EMEA. During his working in EMEA, he developed his career in strategic planning, including branch network optimization in the EU continent, and Brexit contingency planning.

From 2010 to 2017, Mr. Komoriya held a number of senior-level positions within The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd.'s Tokyo and London offices. He also has previous experience with MUFG in New York, where he was a Senior Manager in the bank's Planning Division for the Americas from 2006 to 2010.

Mr. Komoriya graduated from Waseda University in Tokyo with a BA in Law, and earned degrees in Master of Laws from the University of Pennsylvania and Master of Laws (Corporation) from New York University Law School.

