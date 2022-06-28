Johnson // Becker, PLLC Files New York Federal Lawsuit Against Walmart After Farberware Pressure Cooker Causes Burn Injuries

The lawsuit alleges Walmart, Inc., the exclusive distributor of Farberware Pressure Cookers, misrepresented the safety of its pressure cookers.

ST. PAUL, Minn., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson // Becker, PLLC is a nationwide products liability law firm with experience representing victims of pressure cooker explosions. The firm has represented over 500 clients who have been severely burned by exploding pressure cookers designed and sold by numerous manufacturers.

Johnson // Becker filed this Complaint in New York Federal Court on behalf of Jean Havens alleging that Walmart, Inc., the exclusive distributor of the Farberware pressure cookers, misrepresented the safety of its pressure cookers.

According to the Complaint, the incident occurred as a result of the failure of the pressure cooker's safety features" which are supposed to prevent the unit from both building pressure if the lid is not closed properly and from being opened if the unit is under pressure. However, the Plaintiff alleges that the pressure cooker contains defects which allow unsuspecting consumers to remove the lid while the cooker is still under pressure causing the scalding hot contents to be projected from the unit.

This suit is filed by Michael K. Johnson, Kenneth W. Pearson and Adam J. Kress of Johnson // Becker, PLLC. Michael K. Johnson is a founding partner of Johnson // Becker, PLLC. Michael Ken and Adam exclusively handle injury cases, with an emphasis on national products liability litigation, including cases involving burn injuries from defective products.

